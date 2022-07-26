NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Rumored To Launch In 450W & 600W Variants, Priced Lower Than RTX 3090 Ti

According to a new rumor published over at Chiphell Forums, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card will come in both 450W & 600W variants & be priced lower than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics To Come In 450W & 600W TGP Flavors, Priced Lower Than RTX 3090 Ti, Alleges Rumor

The rumor states that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 might be the only "Ada Lovelace" powered graphics card launching and hitting retail shelves this year with the other variants possibly slipping into Q1 2023. A similar rumor was also started by prominent leakers over on Twitter and it is highly likely that we might get to see NVIDIA announce the other cards but the launch will take place a bit later.

One reason for this delay could be the fact that NVIDIA is very serious about its existing GPU inventory and AIBs could have asked the green team to wait a bit more before launching new cards & that is also why we are seeing the existing flagship lineup drop down the $1000 US price range in retail sites. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which had an MSRP of $1200 US is already being sold for lower than $800 US while the RTX 3090 which had an MSRP of $1500 US is currently on offer for $1000 US.

The more interesting part is the TGP figures. It is stated that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card will come in both 450W and 600W TGP flavors. The reference design is most likely going to be kept at 450W but AIBs will have the option to go up to 600W in their custom designs. Furthermore, it is clarified that the 450W and 600W variants will have the same frequency (boost clock) limit but the higher TGP variant will have a lower chance of hitting its TGP wall and may end up providing a slightly better performance uplift within games. NVIDIA's AIB partners will mention if the card uses the 450W or 600W TGP figure on their box packages which is something that we haven't seen in the last few generations.

About RTX 4090, we will see her soon. Nothing to say. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 25, 2022

Finally, and the most important bit of this rumor, the Forum member states that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 will have a lower MSRP than the RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 3090 Ti had an MSRP of $1999 US & the RTX 3090 had an MSRP of $1499 US. Note how the rumor doesn't state a lower MSRP than the standard RTX 3090 but the more expensive RTX 3090 Ti. So we might just get another price bump over the previous Non-Ti **90 model around $1699-$1799 US. With that said, I think NVIDIA should really be using the $1499 US tag as the MSRP of the previous Non-Ti **90 model since it is already way high of a price to pay for a graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The GeForce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks to hit or even exceed the 3.0 GHz range. The core count is a 56% increase over the RTX 3090 so a lot of things such as clocks, cache, architecture, and various other technologies are pushing the performance up by such a huge margin. We have already seen over 2x uplift in the performance versus an RTX 3090 graphics card in rumors.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The graphics card is expected to launch in October 2022 and will be followed by the rest of the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered lineup of graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs: