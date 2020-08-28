Latest details of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards which will include the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3070 have leaked out by our pals over at Videocardz. The information consists of specifications of all cards based on the next-gen Ampere GPU architecture.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 To Be Unveiled on 1st September - 7nm, Up To 350W TGP on Flagship & 19.5 Gbps GDDR6X Speeds

According to the leak, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 trio will be announced on the 1st of September during the GeForce digital event. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 will be the first to hit retail with a hard launch planned for mid of September.

The most interesting details that come aside from the specifications is the feature set that these new cards will support. For starter, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards will feature the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing cores (1st Gen featured on Turing) and the 3rd Generation Tensor Cores (1st Gen on Volta & 2nd Gen on Turing). The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards will support the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a connectors for display output and additionally come with a brand new NVLINK connector.

There's also a confirmation that the NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series will be utilizing a 7nm process node. It is not known whether we are looking at TSMC's 7nm processor Samsung 7nm EUV which began mass production in Q1 2020. Also, one thing to note is that the clock speeds reported within the specifications are based on custom variants and not the Founders Edition cards that will set the reference specifications.

In a recent tweet, leaker KatCorgi (@KittyYYuko) posted what seems to be the transistor count of the Ampere GA102 GPU. The transistor count for the chip is said to be 34.5 Billion which is almost twice the transistor count of NVIDIA's previous gaming flagship GPU, the TU102 (18.6 Billion).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - The Fastest Ampere Gaming Graphics Card

According to leaked details, the GeForce RTX 3090 will feature the GA102-300-A1 GPU. The GA102-300-A1 GPU is said to be comprised of 5248 CUDA cores or 82 SMs. In total, that's a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. No details such as clock speeds, TMU/ROP counts are provided and we can't take the Ampere A100 die as a reference since gaming & HPC parts share a different configuration hierarchy. The GA102-300 GPU is going to clock up to a boost frequency of 1695 MHz.

Moving on to the memory side, things start to look interesting as it is stated that the card will get up to 24 GB memory with faster GDDR6X pin speeds of 19.5 Gbps. Since that's a 384-bit bus we are looking at, it will be able to offer nearly 1 TB/s bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 3090 is going to come with a total graphics power of 350W (TGP). As per recent leaks, the GeForce RTX 3090 is expected to cost $1399 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102 For High-End Gaming

Moving on to the GeForce RTX 3080, the rumor reports that the card will be featuring the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. This cut down SKU will feature the same 4352 CUDA cores as the RTX 2080 Ti that will be arranged in a total of 68 SMs. The GPU will feature a maximum clock speed of 1710 MHz.

The card is reportedly going to feature up to 10 GB of memory that is also going to be GDDR6X but there are several vendors who will be offering the card with a massive 20 GB frame buffer but at higher prices. Since the memory is running at 19 Gbps across a 320-bit bus interface, we can expect a bandwidth of up to 760 GB/s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - Sweet-Spot Gaming Ampere For The Masses

The switch to GA102 from TU104 on the RTX 2080 is definitely an interesting one. A high-end SKU would also result in higher wattage and thermals but I believe this could be done to raise the bar up on the sub $500 segment which should comprise of GA104 based RTX 3070 and RTX 3060.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 will as such feature the Ampere GA104-300 GPU. The specifications are hinted at around 2944-3072, the same as the existing RTX 2080 (SUPER) cards. The core specs are not known but the graphics card is said to feature a 220W TGP and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 16 Gbps speeds. This would give the card 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

The latest performance leaks also show a considerable performance improvement over the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti in synthetic benchmarks. If the same could translate over to the gaming performance, then Ampere does look like a super enticing product for gamers who have waited for almost 2 years now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere' Graphics Card Rumored Launch/Specs:

Graphics Card Name GPU Name SMs / CUDA Cores Boost Clock Memory Capacity Memory Bus Bandwidth TDP Launch Timeframe NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 Ampere GA102-300 5248 (82) 1695 MHz 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit 936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps) 350W September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere GA102-200 4352 (68) 1710 MHz 10/20 GB GDDR6X 320-bit 760 Gbps (19 Gbps) 320W September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere GA104-300 2944 (46)? TBD 8/16 GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 Gbps (16 Gbps) 220W October 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ampere GA106-300? TBD TBD 6/12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TBD TBD November 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced on 1st September at a digital event which will be hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and a next-generation Titan. There's definitely a lot more to talk about regarding the Ampere GPUs but we will have to wait until more information comes our way.