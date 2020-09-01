NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is officially announced and it takes the throne not only of the flagship GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards but also the fastest gaming graphics card on the planet. The GeForce RTX 3090 makes use of the Ampere GPU architecture which is making its official debut on the consumer PC gaming segment today.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Flagship Graphics Card Unveiled - 10496 Cores, 24 GB GDDR6X VRAM, Next-Gen Founders Edition Design, 50% Faster Than RTX 2080 Ti For $1499 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is a force to be reckoned with. It takes the throne of the fastest PC gaming graphics card with nothing coming even close to it. It's surprisingly much faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which is its Turing based predecessor but just being fast isn't enough for a card of this scale or price. The GeForce RTX 3090 carries more cores, more than 2x the memory, higher performance efficiency, and also carries next-generation ray-tracing and tensor cores that make this a truly next-generation graphics card.

NVIDIA designed the GeForce RTX 3090 not just for any gamer but all gamers who want to have the best graphics performance at hand to power the next-generation of AAA gaming titles with superb visuals and insane fluidity. It's not just the FPS that matters these days, its visuals, and a smoother frame rate too and this is exactly what the GeForce RTX 30 series is made to excel at. There's a lot to talk about regarding NVIDIA's flagship Ampere gaming graphics cards so let's start off with the specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications - GA102 GPU & 24 GB GDDR6X Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA102 GPU is the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures at 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU.









The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 82 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 takes a big step ahead, featuring more than twice the memory than the RTX 2080 Ti. The flagship comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 can deliver a bandwidth that almost hits 1 TB/s. The GeForce RTX 3090 comes with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory at speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a full uncut bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBD TBD TBD Transistors TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD Tensor / RT Cores TBD TBD TBD Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 512 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 17th September 17th September 17th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Cooling & Design- Next-Gen NVTTM Founders Edition Design

NVIDIA has developed one of their best and most powerful Founders Edition cooling design to date for the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. NVIDIA explained that higher performance requires a new form of cooling solution and as such, it has prepared a unique cooling solution for its next-gen cards which will keep GPUs running cool while staying quiet by utilizing several new & existing tech.

The Founders Edition cooling makes use of a full aluminum alloy heatsink with dual-sided axial-tech based fans. The cooler heatsink is coated with a nano-carbon coating and should do a really good job at keeping the temperatures in control.

The design is interesting in the sense that not only does it goes all out with a fin and heat pipe design. This is the first design of its kind since the original Founders Edition GeForce GTX 780 that makes use of a much larger heatsink area.

It also comes with a unique fan placement, one on the front and one at the bottom. This push & pull fan configuration which as it is referred to is said to push heat out of the exhaust vents much more effectively. There will be some air that will be blown out inside the case from the back of the card itself but that shouldn't be a major cause of concern as modern CPU Air or Liquid coolers do a really good job venting out air from within the case.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card PCB & Power - Designed To Be Overclocked!

One of the biggest changes on the Founders Edition GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards is the PCB design. The GeForce RTX 3090 & GeForce RTX 3080 comes with a unique & compact PCB package that is unlike anything we've seen in the consumer space before. But being compact doesn't mean that the cards don't pack a punch. There's some serious horsepower on these compact PCBs that NVIDIA has designed.

The PCB features over 20 power chokes which put it is a more premium design than the flagship non-reference RTX 20 series cards. The GPU is powered by 18 phases while the memory receives power from 2 phases. NVIDIA touts this PCB as an overclocking marvel with unprecedented GPU overclock headroom that most users can leverage from to gain even faster performance.

In addition to that, GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition cards will be featuring the 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power connectors. These connectors don't require a power supply upgrade as the cards will ship with bundled 2x 8-pin to 1x 12-pin connectors so you can run your latest graphics card without any compatibility issues.

The placement of the 12-pin connector on the PCB is also noteworthy. It is placed in a vertical position and judging by the PCB design, we can tell why NVIDIA moved to a single 12-pin plug instead of the standard dual 8-pin design. There's limited room on the PCB to do stuff and as such, it was necessary to go for a more small and compact power input.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Price & Availability - Both Custom & Reference Designs at Launch

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 is being announced today and will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September 2020. The first wave of graphics cards to hit the market would be the reference Founders Edtion variant which will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.