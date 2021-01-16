NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Graphics Cards Submitted To EEC By PALIT

Graphics card maker, Palit, has submitted several upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards which include the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060 & RTX 3050. All of these graphics cards are expected to launch in the coming months however new information regarding the postponed nature of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has also surfaced in the rumor mill.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060 & RTX 3050 Graphics Cards Imminent, Submitted To The EEC By PALIT

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the only graphics card in the submitted list that has been confirmed since before the GeForce RTX 30 series launch. This graphics card was abandoned, repurposed and then delayed as per the rumor mill. The latest rumors seemed to suggest that NVIDIA will launch the card sometime in January but that's not the case anymore as at CES, the company only confirmed the GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB model.

Razer Announces Updates to the Razer Blade 15 & Razer Blade Pro 17

The card was later suggested to launch in February though that also doesn't seem to be the case anymore so while the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may launch, we don't have an exact date for this card. It could be due to a shortage of DRAM and NVIDIA focusing on getting a better supply of the existing 30 series cards than offering more premium SKUs.

With that said, Videocardz has spotted several unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards that include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB & GeForce RTX 3050 over at EEC. The submission was made by PALIT for its upcoming lineup. The full list of those cards can be seen in the table below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and is now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Official, Ampere GA106 GPU Launching in February For $329 US

As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3060 is suggested to feature the GA106-300 GPU which is expected to feature 3584 FP32 cores in a total of 28 SM units. The graphics card will make use of the PG190 SKU by board partners which are both GA104 and GA106 pin-compatible. Both 12 GB and 6 GB variants are likely to feature the same DRAM specs clocking in at 15 Gbps for a combined bandwidth of 360.0 GB/s.

Considering that the 12 GB variant starts at $329 US, it is expected that the 6 GB variant should be priced at $279 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card is expected to be based on the PG190 SKU (stock) board which will be different than the 60 variant that the RTX 3060 will utilize. The GPU is expected to come with 3072 FP32 cores in a total of 24 SM units.

The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is surprisingly going to feature a 6 GB GDDR6 memory interface too which is a big upgrade over its 4 GB predecessors. This suggests a 192-bit bus interface and we can also expect similar bandwidth numbers from the card if it ends up utilizing 15 Gbps memory dies. The card is expected to feature a price point of around $200 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The GeForce RTX 3050 is suggested to feature the GA107-300 GPU which seems to be the most entry-level Ampere GPU at this point in desktop graphics cards. Only time will tell if we will see something even lower-end like the GA108 GPU but the RTX 3050 leaves little room for that. The card is expected to feature 2304 FP32 cores in a total of 18 SM units and is suggested to feature a 90W TGP.

RTX 3050, GA107-300, 2304FP32, 90W TGP — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 9, 2020

This would mean that the GeForce RTX 3050 will require an external 6-pin connector to boot unlike its predecessor, the GeForce GTX 1650, which conformed to a 75W TGP and didn't require any plug to boot in several custom variants. The GeForce RTX 3050 should feature a 128-bit bus interface & up to 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. We are likely to see speeds of 14 Gbps on the card but that remains to be confirmed. In terms of pricing, the GeForce RTX 3050 is expected to carry a sub-$200 US price of around $149 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304? 3584? 3584 4864 5888 7424? 8704 10496? 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 12.7 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 25.4 TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA 101 TOPs 129.6 TOPs 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 360 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA 170W 200W 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $329 $399 US $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? February 2021 December 2020 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September January 2021? 24th September

Once again, these are rumored specifications and these might change given how NVIDIA reacts to the upcoming AMD RDNA 2 'Radeon RX 6000' series announcements. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards are planned for a Q1 2021 launch too and we already know what they are going to look like and the specifications they will offer.