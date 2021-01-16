NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Graphics Cards Submitted To EEC By PALIT
Graphics card maker, Palit, has submitted several upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards which include the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060 & RTX 3050. All of these graphics cards are expected to launch in the coming months however new information regarding the postponed nature of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has also surfaced in the rumor mill.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the only graphics card in the submitted list that has been confirmed since before the GeForce RTX 30 series launch. This graphics card was abandoned, repurposed and then delayed as per the rumor mill. The latest rumors seemed to suggest that NVIDIA will launch the card sometime in January but that's not the case anymore as at CES, the company only confirmed the GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB model.
The card was later suggested to launch in February though that also doesn't seem to be the case anymore so while the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti may launch, we don't have an exact date for this card. It could be due to a shortage of DRAM and NVIDIA focusing on getting a better supply of the existing 30 series cards than offering more premium SKUs.
With that said, Videocardz has spotted several unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards that include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB & GeForce RTX 3050 over at EEC. The submission was made by PALIT for its upcoming lineup. The full list of those cards can be seen in the table below:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG133-SKU15 PCB design and the GA102-250-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-250 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and is now exactly the same as the GeForce RTX 3090 at 10496 FP32 CUDA cores.
As for memory, the card will feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting a 20 GB bus interface, NVIDIA will be using a 320-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 760 GB/s. TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications
The GeForce RTX 3060 is suggested to feature the GA106-300 GPU which is expected to feature 3584 FP32 cores in a total of 28 SM units. The graphics card will make use of the PG190 SKU by board partners which are both GA104 and GA106 pin-compatible. Both 12 GB and 6 GB variants are likely to feature the same DRAM specs clocking in at 15 Gbps for a combined bandwidth of 360.0 GB/s.
Considering that the 12 GB variant starts at $329 US, it is expected that the 6 GB variant should be priced at $279 US.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications
Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card is expected to be based on the PG190 SKU (stock) board which will be different than the 60 variant that the RTX 3060 will utilize. The GPU is expected to come with 3072 FP32 cores in a total of 24 SM units.
The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is surprisingly going to feature a 6 GB GDDR6 memory interface too which is a big upgrade over its 4 GB predecessors. This suggests a 192-bit bus interface and we can also expect similar bandwidth numbers from the card if it ends up utilizing 15 Gbps memory dies. The card is expected to feature a price point of around $200 US.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications
The GeForce RTX 3050 is suggested to feature the GA107-300 GPU which seems to be the most entry-level Ampere GPU at this point in desktop graphics cards. Only time will tell if we will see something even lower-end like the GA108 GPU but the RTX 3050 leaves little room for that. The card is expected to feature 2304 FP32 cores in a total of 18 SM units and is suggested to feature a 90W TGP.
This would mean that the GeForce RTX 3050 will require an external 6-pin connector to boot unlike its predecessor, the GeForce GTX 1650, which conformed to a 75W TGP and didn't require any plug to boot in several custom variants. The GeForce RTX 3050 should feature a 128-bit bus interface & up to 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. We are likely to see speeds of 14 Gbps on the card but that remains to be confirmed. In terms of pricing, the GeForce RTX 3050 is expected to carry a sub-$200 US price of around $149 US.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-250
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2304?
|3584?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|7424?
|8704
|10496?
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit?
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|90W?
|TBA
|170W
|200W
|220W
|320W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$899 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October
|Q4 2020?
|17th September
|January 2021?
|24th September
Once again, these are rumored specifications and these might change given how NVIDIA reacts to the upcoming AMD RDNA 2 'Radeon RX 6000' series announcements. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards are planned for a Q1 2021 launch too and we already know what they are going to look like and the specifications they will offer.
