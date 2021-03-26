NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Will Have 8GB and 16GB GDDR6X Variants

NVIDIA is preparing an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for launch in May and according to Videocardz, it will have two variants - an 8GB GDDR6X one and a 16GB GDDR6X one. This news has been further validated by Uniko's Hardware which confirmed not only the chip specificaitons but the memory variatns as well. We also now know that the memory will be clocked at 19 Gbps.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti to come with 8GB and 16GB GDDR6X VRAM buffers clocked at 19 Gbps

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and hafve 6144 CUDA cores divided into 48 GPU clusters. This means it has exactly 2 more clusters than its non-Ti variant and 20 less than the RTX 3080. It will feature 48 RT cores (cor comparison the RTX 3080 has 68) which is also 2 more than the RTX 3070 and 20 less than the RTX 3080. ROPs will be 96 for this segment of NVIDIA's lineup and the clock speed is syet to be confirmed. It will feature a 256-bit memory bus with 8 GB or 16 GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 19 Gbps. It is currently scheduled for release in May 2021 alonside the RTX 3080 Ti but this could change considering the volatile supply situation.

Given below is the tweet confirming Videocard's exclusive details on the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti:

You can use the memory ID given to trace the full specifications of the memory used:

Interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti is positioned as something of a replacement of the RTX 3070 because its not *that* powerful compared to its name sake. With just a difference of 2 GPU clusters, theres only so much performance to be gained. The RTX 3080 Ti on the other hand rocks a massive difference when compared to its namesake.

The RTX 3080 Ti has 12 more GPU clusters compared to the RTX 3080 for a total of 10240 cores (2 less than the RTX 3090). It has 80 RT cores and 112 ROPs. It will be coupled with a 12 GB GDDR6X vRAM buffer and a 384-bit bus for a total of 912 GB/s. It is clearly a monster of a card and from the specifications, it appears to be a very slightly, less-powerful, replacement of the RTX 3090 and the true flagship of NVIDIA's ampere lineup. It is also currently scheduled to launch in May 2021.

In another world, where cryptocurrencies did not exist, I would have been very excited for this launch, but not it feels as if I am writing for another card that will likely never end up in gamer's hands and will spend its many digital cycles toiling away in a cryptocurrency mine somewhere. The supply and demand situation is very unlikely to improve within a month and with the global chip and NAND shortage, it is unlikely this card will be anywhere its MSRP anyways (whatever that may be). Still, gamers can still hope to get their hands on these by signing up for AIB's waiting lists and staying put for a few months.