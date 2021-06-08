NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming & Synthetic Performance Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 10% Faster Than RTX 3070

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card has been tested in various gaming and synthetic performance benchmarks ahead of its launch tomorrow. The multiple performance previews leaked over at the Chinese Bilibili video portal.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Gaming Performance Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 10% Faster Than The RTX 3070

The first leak comes from the Chinese Dodge guy (TecLab) whose identity will always be hidden beneath his mask. The card being tested is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC which comes with a custom PCB design that incorporates a 10+2 phase VRM. The card is powered by dual 8-pin power connectors and includes triple DP and a single HDMI connector. The cooler was removed to show the PCB and also to hide the fact that this card is from Gigabyte but the user forgot to blur labels throughout the video so it's pretty much there.

As for the performance numbers, the card is tested in both gaming and synthetic benchmarks and shows an average 10% performance uplift over the GeForce RTX 3070 (non-TI). That's pretty much where we expect the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti to land considering it has a slight core bump and has faster GDDR6X memory modules. The TDP has also gone up and in Furmark, the GPU sips in a full-load power of 320-325W while peak temperatures rise to 60C. The benchmarks can be seen below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Synthetic Benchmarks:











NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Benchmarks:





In the second leak from Big Hardware Player at Bilibili, the Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Vulcan-X variant has been tested which is a more premium custom model. Both cards were tested with the GeForce 466.61 drivers. The tester also demonstrated its mining performance in Ethereum which due to the LHR implementation drops down to half speed within minutes. The card yields around 40-45 MH/s (stock / overclocked). In terms of performance, the 3070 Ti Vulcan-X is once again just about 10% faster than the RTX 3070 in both gaming and synthetic performance results.

Colorful GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Vulcan-X Gaming / Synthetic Benchmarks (Image Credits: Videocardz):























NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is going to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080. The card features clock speeds of 1580 MHz base & 1770 MHz boost.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of 290W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds will be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. As for design, the graphics card is rocking a slightly updated Founders Edition cooler. The standard RTX 3070 comes with a single 8-pin connector while the RTX 3070 Ti rocks a 12-pin micro-fit power interface and also a brand new PCB design which is similar to the irregular PCB designs featured on the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.

The graphics card also features a flow-through design vs the dual-fan cooler on the non-Ti variant. Display outputs include the standard 1 HDMI 2.1 & triple DP 2.0 interfaces. The card will officially be launching on 10th June for an MSRP of $599 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Product Gallery & PCB Shots:









News Source: I_Leak_VN