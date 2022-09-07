Menu
Company

NVIDIA Readies RTX 3060 8 GB, RTX 3060 Ti With GDDR6X & RTX 3070 Ti With GA102 GPU To Clear Away Ampere Inventory

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 7, 2022
NVIDIA Readies RTX 3060 8 GB, RTX 3060 Ti With GDDR6X & RTX 3070 Ti With GA102 GPU To Clear Away Ampere Inventory 1

NVIDIA is preparing the launch of three new RTX 30 series graphics cards including the new RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti despite their next-gen being introduced in two weeks. It is said NVIDIA will be focusing these cards mostly on OEMs and giving huge discounts to PC makers for refreshed graphics cards in a bid to clear away existing Ampere GPU inventory.

NVIDIA Readies Three New GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards: RTX 3070 Ti GA102 GPU, RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X & RTX 3060 8 GB Variants

NVIDIA doesn't want to make a whole lot of noise around these SKUs and as such, they will see a silent launch within the retail segment. NVIDIA had several repurposed GeForce RTX 20 GPUs that were launched during the RTX 30 series life cycle so the same is going to happen with the out-going RTX 30 series.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Card Rumored To Offer Over Over 2x Gaming Performance Versus RTX 30 Series

We have been told that NVIDIA has just recently forwarded the notification of three models to AIBs which will include RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti. MEGAsizeGPU has more details on these SKUs which he leaked within a tweet.

Starting with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the graphics card is expected to get a new variant based on the AD102 GPU die while retaining its 8 GB and 256-bit bus interface. The core specs are not mentioned but they are expected to remain the same. The original RTX 3070 Ti features the GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores and a TGP of 290W. The second model is the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti which will retain its GA104 GPU core but will be upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. Finally, we have the RTX 3060 that will be utilizing a cut-down 8 GB and 128-bit bus interface from its original 12 GB & 192-bit design.

NVIDIA Readies RTX 3060 8 GB, RTX 3060 Ti With GDDR6X & RTX 3070 Ti With GA102 GPU To Clear Away Ampere Inventory 2

These specifications are not final but we have confirmed that NVIDIA is indeed working on new variants of these RTX 30 series graphics cards which we will soon see in the retail segment. The prices of these products will be very attractive but NVIDIA wants to get rid of their inventory of GA102 and GA104 GPUs very soon as they prep for the mainstream GeForce RTX 40 GPU launch in early 2023.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?		Ampere GA106-125?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2276mm2 (GA106)276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores107521049610240896087046144TBD61445888TBD48643584TBD25602304
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96TBD184 / 96184 / 96TBD152 / 80112 / 64TBD80 / 32TBD
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46TBD184 / 46184 / 46TBD152 / 38112 / 28TBD80 / 20TBD
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBATBD1575 MHz1500 MHzTBD1410 MHz1320 MHzTBD1552 MHz1510 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBATBD1770 MHz1730 MHzTBD1665 MHz1780 MHzTBD1777 MHz1760 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBATBD22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBD16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPsTBD9.1 TFLOPs8.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBATBD44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBD32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPsTBD18.2 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBATBD183 TOPs163 TOPsTBD192 TOPs101 TOPsTBD72.8 TOPs64.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 GbpsTBD19 Gbps14 GbpsTBD14 Gbps16 GbpsTBD14 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/sTBD608 GB/s448 GB/sTBD448 GB/s384 GB/sTBD224 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W300W290W220W190W175W170W150W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)		~130W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?TBD$599 US$499 USTBD$399 US$329 USTBD$249 USTBD
Launch (Availability)29th March 2022?24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Cancelled?TBD10th June, 202129th October 2020TBD2nd December 202025th February 2021TBD27th January 20222022

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3060
RTX 3060
USD 421
RTX 3070
USD 600

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order