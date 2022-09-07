NVIDIA Readies RTX 3060 8 GB, RTX 3060 Ti With GDDR6X & RTX 3070 Ti With GA102 GPU To Clear Away Ampere Inventory

NVIDIA is preparing the launch of three new RTX 30 series graphics cards including the new RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti despite their next-gen being introduced in two weeks. It is said NVIDIA will be focusing these cards mostly on OEMs and giving huge discounts to PC makers for refreshed graphics cards in a bid to clear away existing Ampere GPU inventory.

NVIDIA Readies Three New GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards: RTX 3070 Ti GA102 GPU, RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X & RTX 3060 8 GB Variants

NVIDIA doesn't want to make a whole lot of noise around these SKUs and as such, they will see a silent launch within the retail segment. NVIDIA had several repurposed GeForce RTX 20 GPUs that were launched during the RTX 30 series life cycle so the same is going to happen with the out-going RTX 30 series.

We have been told that NVIDIA has just recently forwarded the notification of three models to AIBs which will include RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti. MEGAsizeGPU has more details on these SKUs which he leaked within a tweet.

Upcoming RTX30 lineup： 3060 8G

GA106 128bit 8GD6 3060Ti D6X

GA104 256bit 8GD6X 3070Ti

GA102 256bit 8GD6X — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) September 7, 2022

Starting with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the graphics card is expected to get a new variant based on the AD102 GPU die while retaining its 8 GB and 256-bit bus interface. The core specs are not mentioned but they are expected to remain the same. The original RTX 3070 Ti features the GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores and a TGP of 290W. The second model is the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti which will retain its GA104 GPU core but will be upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. Finally, we have the RTX 3060 that will be utilizing a cut-down 8 GB and 128-bit bus interface from its original 12 GB & 192-bit design.

These specifications are not final but we have confirmed that NVIDIA is indeed working on new variants of these RTX 30 series graphics cards which we will soon see in the retail segment. The prices of these products will be very attractive but NVIDIA wants to get rid of their inventory of GA102 and GA104 GPUs very soon as they prep for the mainstream GeForce RTX 40 GPU launch in early 2023.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA102 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Ampere GA106-125? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 TBD 6144 5888 TBD 4864 3584 TBD 2560 2304 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 TBD 184 / 96 184 / 96 TBD 152 / 80 112 / 64 TBD 80 / 32 TBD Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 TBD 184 / 46 184 / 46 TBD 152 / 38 112 / 28 TBD 80 / 20 TBD Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA TBD 1575 MHz 1500 MHz TBD 1410 MHz 1320 MHz TBD 1552 MHz 1510 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA TBD 1770 MHz 1730 MHz TBD 1665 MHz 1780 MHz TBD 1777 MHz 1760 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA TBD 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBD 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs TBD 9.1 TFLOPs 8.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA TBD 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBD 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs TBD 18.2 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA TBD 183 TOPs 163 TOPs TBD 192 TOPs 101 TOPs TBD 72.8 TOPs 64.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps TBD 19 Gbps 14 Gbps TBD 14 Gbps 16 Gbps TBD 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s TBD 608 GB/s 448 GB/s TBD 448 GB/s 384 GB/s TBD 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 300W 290W 220W 190W 175W 170W 150W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) ~130W Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? TBD $599 US $499 US TBD $399 US $329 US TBD $249 US TBD Launch (Availability) 29th March 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Cancelled? TBD 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 TBD 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 TBD 27th January 2022 2022