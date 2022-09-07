NVIDIA Readies RTX 3060 8 GB, RTX 3060 Ti With GDDR6X & RTX 3070 Ti With GA102 GPU To Clear Away Ampere Inventory

NVIDIA is preparing the launch of three new RTX 30 series graphics cards including the new RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti despite their next-gen being introduced in two weeks. It is said NVIDIA will be focusing these cards mostly on OEMs and giving huge discounts to PC makers for refreshed graphics cards in a bid to clear away existing Ampere GPU inventory.
NVIDIA Readies Three New GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards: RTX 3070 Ti GA102 GPU, RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X & RTX 3060 8 GB Variants
NVIDIA doesn't want to make a whole lot of noise around these SKUs and as such, they will see a silent launch within the retail segment. NVIDIA had several repurposed GeForce RTX 20 GPUs that were launched during the RTX 30 series life cycle so the same is going to happen with the out-going RTX 30 series.
We have been told that NVIDIA has just recently forwarded the notification of three models to AIBs which will include RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti. MEGAsizeGPU has more details on these SKUs which he leaked within a tweet.
Upcoming RTX30 lineup：
3060 8G
GA106 128bit 8GD6
3060Ti D6X
GA104 256bit 8GD6X
3070Ti
GA102 256bit 8GD6X
Starting with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the graphics card is expected to get a new variant based on the AD102 GPU die while retaining its 8 GB and 256-bit bus interface. The core specs are not mentioned but they are expected to remain the same. The original RTX 3070 Ti features the GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores and a TGP of 290W. The second model is the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti which will retain its GA104 GPU core but will be upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. Finally, we have the RTX 3060 that will be utilizing a cut-down 8 GB and 128-bit bus interface from its original 12 GB & 192-bit design.
These specifications are not final but we have confirmed that NVIDIA is indeed working on new variants of these RTX 30 series graphics cards which we will soon see in the retail segment. The prices of these products will be very attractive but NVIDIA wants to get rid of their inventory of GA102 and GA104 GPUs very soon as they prep for the mainstream GeForce RTX 40 GPU launch in early 2023.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104
|Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Ampere GA106-125?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2 (GA104)
|276mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion (GA104)
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|TBD
|6144
|5888
|TBD
|4864
|3584
|TBD
|2560
|2304
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|TBD
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|TBD
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBD
|80 / 32
|TBD
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|TBD
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|TBD
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBD
|80 / 20
|TBD
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|TBD
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBD
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|TBD
|1552 MHz
|1510 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|TBD
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBD
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|TBD
|1777 MHz
|1760 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBD
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|TBD
|9.1 TFLOPs
|8.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBD
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|TBD
|18.2 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBD
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|TBD
|72.8 TOPs
|64.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|TBD
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBD
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|TBD
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|TBD
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|TBD
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|TBD
|224 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|300W
|290W
|220W
|190W
|175W
|170W
|150W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|~130W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|TBD
|$599 US
|$499 US
|TBD
|$399 US
|$329 US
|TBD
|$249 US
|TBD
|Launch (Availability)
|29th March 2022?
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Cancelled?
|TBD
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|TBD
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|TBD
|27th January 2022
|2022
Comments