NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 105W TGP performs worse than the RTX 3070 150W

By Jason R. Wilson
Notebookcheck has published new performance tests on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU variations and found that they performed worse than the complete RTX 3070 non-Ti series when not running at full TGP mode.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti For Laptops Is Slower Than RTX 3070 Unless Running at Full TGP Mode

Each launch of an NVIDIA laptop GPU appears that the GeForce laptop GPUs are incapable of overpowering lower-level SKUs that do not restrict power levels like the Ti series consistently does. Notebookcheck has confirmed this phenomenon after performing initial tests featuring the MSI Stealth GS66 gaming laptop utilizing the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W GPU.

GPU Price Cash February 2022: NVIDIA GTX 1060 Finally Under $200, GTX 1080 Ti For $557

The tests revealed more negligible power levels than the Vector GP66 model from MSI, offering 150W graphics performance. The results show NVIDIA's RTX 3070 Ti with 105W TGP lags behind NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 which utilizes a 150W TGP mode in most laptop configurations.

VideoCardz notes that with the NVIDIA branding on the laptop, it still does not represent the quality of the system's performance. The website explains that buying an NVIDIA laptop with the RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU is a decent investment since the graphics chip consumes less power. However, it could still be a poor purchase for consumers who were expecting higher performance from the Ti variant.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W is based on a slimmed GA104 configuration with 46 SM units for a total of 5888 CUDA cores. The GPU features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W offers a 1035 MHz boost clock, which is slower than the company's 150W model offering a 1485 MHz clock boost. There was a significant 8-9% difference in synthetic benchmarks and as much as 24% in GPU-centric game benchmarks, such as Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV. Additionally, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W is outclassed by the RTX 3070 150W variant in XMG Apex 17.

The discrepancies between NVIDIA's GeForce Laptop SKUs with diverse power marks were the only reason media outlets insisted the company implement a requirement to list TGP levels by all laptop designers. Governing bodies mandated the change after NVIDIA ceased promoting its Max-Q/P branded Laptop graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104GA104GA104GA103
SMs16203040464858
CUDA Cores2048256038405120588861447424
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHz1035 MHz1245 MHz1125 MHz
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHz1485 MHz1710 MHz1590 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8 GB8/16 GB16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125W80 - 125W80-150W+175W
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021Q1 2022

Source: Notebookcheck, VideoCardz

