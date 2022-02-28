NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 105W TGP performs worse than the RTX 3070 150W

Notebookcheck has published new performance tests on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU variations and found that they performed worse than the complete RTX 3070 non-Ti series when not running at full TGP mode.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti For Laptops Is Slower Than RTX 3070 Unless Running at Full TGP Mode

Each launch of an NVIDIA laptop GPU appears that the GeForce laptop GPUs are incapable of overpowering lower-level SKUs that do not restrict power levels like the Ti series consistently does. Notebookcheck has confirmed this phenomenon after performing initial tests featuring the MSI Stealth GS66 gaming laptop utilizing the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W GPU.

The tests revealed more negligible power levels than the Vector GP66 model from MSI, offering 150W graphics performance. The results show NVIDIA's RTX 3070 Ti with 105W TGP lags behind NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 which utilizes a 150W TGP mode in most laptop configurations.

VideoCardz notes that with the NVIDIA branding on the laptop, it still does not represent the quality of the system's performance. The website explains that buying an NVIDIA laptop with the RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU is a decent investment since the graphics chip consumes less power. However, it could still be a poor purchase for consumers who were expecting higher performance from the Ti variant.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W is based on a slimmed GA104 configuration with 46 SM units for a total of 5888 CUDA cores. The GPU features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 256-bit bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps for up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.





The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W offers a 1035 MHz boost clock, which is slower than the company's 150W model offering a 1485 MHz clock boost. There was a significant 8-9% difference in synthetic benchmarks and as much as 24% in GPU-centric game benchmarks, such as Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV. Additionally, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 105W is outclassed by the RTX 3070 150W variant in XMG Apex 17.

The discrepancies between NVIDIA's GeForce Laptop SKUs with diverse power marks were the only reason media outlets insisted the company implement a requirement to list TGP levels by all laptop designers. Governing bodies mandated the change after NVIDIA ceased promoting its Max-Q/P branded Laptop graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107 GA107 GA106 GA104 GA104 GA104 GA103 SMs 16 20 30 40 46 48 58 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 5888 6144 7424 Base Clock 1057 MHz 1035 MHz 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1035 MHz 1245 MHz 1125 MHz Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1485 MHz 1710 MHz 1590 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB 16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s TGP 35-95W 35-95W 60-115W 80-125W 80 - 125W 80-150W+ 175W Configurations Max-Q

Source: Notebookcheck, VideoCardz