NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GPU Specs Confirmed In GPU-Z Validation, Based On The Ampere GA107 GPU

With the launch of new laptop models coming up, NVIDIA has released some of its GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GPUs, but the entry-level RTX 3050 and the RTX 3050 Ti have yet to be seen on laptops. In a GPU-Z validation, an anonymous source has validated the specs of the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile Graphics Card Is Based On The GA107 GPU And Has 2560 CUDA Cores

With the GPU-Z validation, the information confirms that the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti mobile GPUs will be based on the Ampere GA107 GPU. The GA107 GPU has not been seen on a desktop model. The information also indicates that the system originated from Clevo/Kapok which confirms that this is an unreleased laptop. We can assume that the validation was conducted at Clevo to validate the GPU. The GA107 GPU has a PCI Device ID of 25A0. The RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU will be the most powerful graphics card based on the GA107 GPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile features 2560 CUDA cores, 32 ROPs, and 80 TMUs. The validation shows an incorrect amount of TMUs which is an area in that GPU-Z is error-prone when validating unreleased GPUs. It comes equipped with 4GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit wide bus and bandwidth of 192 GB/s. The GPU clock speed is 1222 MHz whilst the boost clock speed is 1485 MHz. The memory clock speed is 1500 MHz. NVIDIA has never added RT cores and Tensor cores to the previous 50 level cards, so the ray tracing and DLSS performance is still unknown.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti are entry-level mobile graphics cards and will be seen on the most affordable models. These GPUs are likely to launch alongside Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H processors. ASUS has already teased an unveiling event for ROG laptops on May 11th.