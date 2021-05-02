ASUS’s Next-Generation ROG Zephyrus S17 Laptop With Intel’s High-End Tiger Lake-H CPUs Unveiling on 11th May

ASUS has teased its next-generation ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop which is powered by Intel's high-end Tiger Lake-H CPUs. In the teaser, ASUS states that it will unveil the laptop on 11th May & from the looks of things, the laptop is going to be one premium design in terms of price & performance.

Intel's High-End Tiger Lake-H Powered ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 Laptop Teased, Unveiling on 11th May

While the teaser doesn't show much, we get to see that the laptop features a unique design that is incorporated by the existing ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 notebook. The base of the laptop essentially lifts up to deliver increased cooling performance, The existing ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop also comes with liquid metal application on the CPU and GPU. Following is a description of the cooling on the current S17's product page:

Ultra-slim laptops leave less breathing room for cooling, so the unique ROG Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) expands to help Zephyrus S17 sustain top performance for gaming and other heavy loads. Lifting the lid opens a large intake that increases airflow by up to 32% compared to typical designs. Liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly reduces CPU temperatures by up to 10°C compared to standard thermal paste. Anti-dust tunnels keep the heatsinks clean to preserve cooling efficiency and system stability over time. via ASUS ROG

The laptop has also been positioned in a more standard position and not featured right above the palm rest area. This means that the sound implementation has been moved and made to be more compact. The laptop will be one of the many high-end designs featuring Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs from ASUS as the company teased last month. We have already seen the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 in action and there's also the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE in the works with various Intel Tiger Lake-H SKU configurations.

Intel Tiger Lake-H Based Core i9-11950H 8 Core Laptop CPU Also Spotted

Since we are talking about Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs, Videocardz has managed to found a brand new SKU known as the Core i9-11950H. The chip sits between the Core i9-11980HK & the Core i9-11900H. This is another 8 core and 16 thread CPU which is clocked at a base frequency of 2.6 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.9 GHz. The chip carries 10 MB L2 and 24 MB of L3 cache and will have a TDP of 45W (PL1 / configurable down to 35W).

The Intel Core i9-11950H CPU was spotted within the Geekbench 5 benchmark database, powering the HP ZBook Studio 15.6-inch G8 mobile workstation laptop. As for performance, this particular variant was not running at its fullest potential so expect the final performance to be much better or dependent on the cooling performance offered by the specific laptop designs. Intel is expected to announce its next-gen Tiger Lake-H high-end laptops in the coming weeks.

