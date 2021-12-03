NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card Rumored For Launch on 27th January, Entry-Level Competition Against AMD Navi 24 & Intel ARC A300 Series

NVIDIA is now rumored to launch its entry-level Ampere graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3050, on 27th January after unveiling it at CES 2022. The new graphics card will be aimed in the sub $300 US segment which will see some heated competition between the three GPU makers in the first half of 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Allegedly Launches on 27th January, Will Feature 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (Ti) for laptops rocks the Ampere GA107 GPU core, the RTX 3050 for desktops is said to feature the Ampere GA106 GPU core. Previously, there have been a series of reports that the RTX 3050 series would include two variants, a Ti and a non-Ti part. The non-TI part was expected to feature the GA107 GPU while the Ti SKU was expected to feature a GA106 GPU configuration. However, the latest report suggested that even the Non-Ti variant will feature a GA106 GPU which means it should end up with much higher performance than the Ti variant for laptops.

12.3update：GeForce RTX 3050 (8GB) 2022.1.27 on-shelf — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) December 3, 2021

Coming to the specifications, there are reports of an NVIDIA GA106-150 GPU for the 'PG190 SKU 70' board being cooked up. The GA106-150 GPU allegedly features 3072 CUDA cores in 24 SM units. It is also reported that the card might end up with 8 GB GDDR6 memory which gives it a big memory advantage over AMD and Intel entry-level parts. The card is expected to offer performance faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER but will be slower than the RTX 2060 12 GB variant which also launches in the coming week. The GeForce RTX 3050 will be introduced in early Q1 2022.

Based on these performance figures, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is going to be competitive against AMD's Navi 24 (Radeon RX 6500 / Radeon RX 6400) and Intel's Alchemist DG2-128 (ARC A380) graphics cards which launch next year too. What will be interesting is to see whether prices can be maintained for these budget tier cards though we shouldn't keep our hopes high as supply issues aren't expected to be resolved till 2023.

One reason why NVIDIA could have delayed the RTX 3050 so much could be that they don't want to mess things up in the entry-level market with jacked up prices and to offer an intermediate solution, they have refreshed the RTX 2060 with 12 GB till GPU prices and supply get slightly better than what they are now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Graphics Card Specifications (Alleged):

Graphics Card GPU Name SM / Cores Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP Price (MSRP) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti? GA102-350? 84 / 10752 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit ~400W $1499 US? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GA102-300 82 / 10496 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit 350W $1499 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TI GA102-225 80 / 10240 12 GB GDDR6X 384-bit 350W $1199 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER? GA102-220 70 / 8960 12 GB GDDR6X 384-bit ~320W $699 US? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GA102-200 68 / 8704 10 GB GDDR6X 320-bit 320W $699 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GA104-400 48 / 6144 16 GB GDDR6X 256-bit ~290W $599 US? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GA104-400 48 / 6144 8 GB GDDR6X 256-bit 290W $599 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GA104-300 46 / 5888 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 220W $499 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER GA104? 44 / 5632 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit ~200W $399 US? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GA104-200 38 / 4864 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 200W $399 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GA106-300 28 / 3584 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit 170W $329 US NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GA106-250/200? TBA 12 / 8 GB GDDR6 192-bit ~100W $259 US? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GA106-150 24 / 3072 8 / 4 GB GDDR6 128-bit ~90W $209 US?

