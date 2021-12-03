  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card Rumored For Launch on 27th January, Entry-Level Competition Against AMD Navi 24 & Intel ARC A300 Series

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA is now rumored to launch its entry-level Ampere graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3050, on 27th January after unveiling it at CES 2022. The new graphics card will be aimed in the sub $300 US segment which will see some heated competition between the three GPU makers in the first half of 2022.

While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (Ti) for laptops rocks the Ampere GA107 GPU core, the RTX 3050 for desktops is said to feature the Ampere GA106 GPU core. Previously, there have been a series of reports that the RTX 3050 series would include two variants, a Ti and a non-Ti part. The non-TI part was expected to feature the GA107 GPU while the Ti SKU was expected to feature a GA106 GPU configuration. However, the latest report suggested that even the Non-Ti variant will feature a GA106 GPU which means it should end up with much higher performance than the Ti variant for laptops.

FTC Crashes NVIDIA’s Party by Suing to Block its $40 Billion Deal To Acquire Arm Holdings

Coming to the specifications, there are reports of an NVIDIA GA106-150 GPU for the 'PG190 SKU 70' board being cooked up. The GA106-150 GPU allegedly features 3072 CUDA cores in 24 SM units. It is also reported that the card might end up with 8 GB GDDR6 memory which gives it a big memory advantage over AMD and Intel entry-level parts. The card is expected to offer performance faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER but will be slower than the RTX 2060 12 GB variant which also launches in the coming week. The GeForce RTX 3050 will be introduced in early Q1 2022.

Based on these performance figures, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is going to be competitive against AMD's Navi 24 (Radeon RX 6500 / Radeon RX 6400) and Intel's Alchemist DG2-128 (ARC A380) graphics cards which launch next year too. What will be interesting is to see whether prices can be maintained for these budget tier cards though we shouldn't keep our hopes high as supply issues aren't expected to be resolved till 2023.

One reason why NVIDIA could have delayed the RTX 3050 so much could be that they don't want to mess things up in the entry-level market with jacked up prices and to offer an intermediate solution, they have refreshed the RTX 2060 with 12 GB till GPU prices and supply get slightly better than what they are now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Graphics Card Specifications (Alleged):

Graphics CardGPU NameSM / CoresMemory CapacityMemory BusTGPPrice (MSRP)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?GA102-350?84 / 1075224 GB GDDR6X384-bit~400W$1499 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090GA102-30082 / 1049624 GB GDDR6X384-bit350W$1499 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TIGA102-22580 / 1024012 GB GDDR6X384-bit350W$1199 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER?GA102-22070 / 896012 GB GDDR6X384-bit~320W$699 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080GA102-20068 / 870410 GB GDDR6X320-bit320W$699 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiGA104-40048 / 614416 GB GDDR6X256-bit~290W$599 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiGA104-40048 / 61448 GB GDDR6X256-bit290W$599 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070GA104-30046 / 58888 GB GDDR6256-bit220W$499 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPERGA104?44 / 563212 GB GDDR6X192-bit~200W$399 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiGA104-20038 / 48648 GB GDDR6256-bit200W$399 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060GA106-30028 / 358412 GB GDDR6X192-bit170W$329 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiGA106-250/200?TBA12 / 8 GB GDDR6192-bit~100W$259 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050GA106-15024 / 30728 / 4 GB GDDR6128-bit~90W$209 US?

News Source: Videocardz

