NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards With Ampere GA104 GPUs Spotted

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards have been spotted using the GA104 GPU by Matthew Smith (TechPowerUp's GPU Database Editor). The entries are very recent which means that AIBs are using defective Ampere dies to power the mainstream gaming graphics card.

NVIDIA's GA104 GPU Powered GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Spotted

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is based on the Ampere GA106 GPU which is a whole different SKU compared to the GA104 which powers the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & GeForce RTX 3070.

Based on the new entry, it looks like NVIDIA may have a surplus stock of defective GPU dies that didn't make it into the higher-end graphics card but are still good enough for the RTX 3060 cards. This means that while the graphics card will retain its core specifications such as 3584 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, the chip itself will be a much higher-end SKU than the RTX 3060's original GA106 GPU core.

NVIDIA Ampere GA104 and GA106 GPU dies pictured together. (Image Credits: TechPowerUp)
NVIDIA Ampere GA104 and GA106 GPU dies pictured together. (Image Credits: TechPowerUp)

This won't be the first time that NVIDIA has used defective 104 dies to replace 106 SKUs. The RTX 2060 that was originally based on the TU106 GPU received several configurations including one of which featured a TU104 GPU. Other cards such as the Turing TU117 powered GeForce GTX 1650 also received updated configurations in TU116 and TU106 flavors. The latter offered better NVENC support and slightly faster content creation capabilities though we are unlikely to see those in the TU104 based RTX 3060 cards since Turing had a lot of architectural differences in the higher-end & the mainstream GPU SKUs.

What we could see is the GA104 powered GeForce RTX 3060 to allow stable boost clocks along with better control over power than its constrained GA106 variant. So overall, most of you would never know what's lying under the hood of your NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card, whether it be a GA104 or a GA106 GPU-based variant. It was recently reported that the supply of GA106 GPUs might become constrained so that might also explain why these defective GA104 dies are being repurposed for the RTX 3060.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA107Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2048?2560?358448645888614487041024010496
TMUs / ROPs64 / 4080 / 48112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 96272 / 96320 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores64 / 1680 / 20112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48272 / 68320 / 80328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHz1575 MHz1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHz1770 MHz1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs22 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs34 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs42 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs67 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPs174 TOPs238 TOPs273 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?4 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps608 Gbps760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP~75W~100W170W200W220W290W320W350W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US$699 US$1199$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th October 202010th June 202117th September 20203rd June 202124th September 2020

