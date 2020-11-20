Many gamers had been waiting to get a new graphics card this year but regardless of whether you were aiming for team green or team red, we were all disappointed by the poor availability and the subsequent supply issues that affected every major NVIDIA and AMD launch. It looks like all of us are in for a long wait as NVIDIA has once again stated that it will take a few more months for supply to get better.

NVIDIA Says GeForce RTX 30 Series Supply With Take a Few More Months To Catch Up With Demand, Sales Exceeded Turing 'GeForce RTX 20' Launch

Both, NVIDIA's CEO and CFO talked about the whole situation surrounding the availability of the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards during the earnings call for Q3 FY2021. The company earned a record $4.7 Billion in Revenue with the Gaming segment coming back strong and reporting $2.27 Billion in Revenue.

NVIDIA is still putting the blame on industry-wide capacity constraints and long cycle times and it looks like this might be true as GPUs & CPUs from the other camp aren't doing any great either in terms of availability. Before we talk about that, the following is what NVIDIA's CFO had to say:

“Given industry-wide capacity constraints and long cycle times, it may take a few more months for product availability to catch up with demand,” NVIDIA CFO - Colette Kress (via PCMag)

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, mentioned that they can only do so much in a constrained world in which we live right now. Despite Ampere being one of the fastest GPU ramps ever, the demand was just way too overwhelming, something which NVIDIA might have severely underestimated & it still is due to which it will take NVIDIA months for its GeForce RTX 30 series supply to catch up with the demand.

Jensen had already stated that shortages for the GeForce RTX 30 series are going to last until 2021 and we might get to see more inventory being added by retailers around Q1/Q2 2021. We can only expect that would be the case as NVIDIA has several more products going to be added to their RTX 30 series lineup in January, as per leaks.

"Our growth is, in the near term, is more affected by the cycle time of manufacturing and flexibility of supply," "We are in a good shape and all of our supply informs our guidance, but we would appreciate shorter cycle times—we would appreciate more agile supply chains. But, the world is constrained at the moment. And so, we just have to make the best of it. But, even in that condition, all of that is building for our guidance, and we expect to grow." NVIDIA CEO - Jensen Huang (via PCGamer)

AMD's recently launched Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards experienced similar or even worse launch supply than the GeForce RTX 30 series with the cards not only going out of stock within few minutes but several retailers didn't even receive their stock on time.

Paper launch has always meant to me no supply. We are producing chips & cards in volume. The demand for gaming devices has grown exponentially this year & beyond anyone's best forecasts. We want nothing more than to put more cards in the hands of gamers. Working to do so. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) November 18, 2020

We can hope that things get better by early 2021 so gamers who have been waiting for years to get new high-end graphics cards can easily grab and enjoy the latest titles. For once, you definitely will require a new high-end graphics card to play next-generation titles such as the hotly anticipated CyberPunk 2077 which hits streets this December (if no more delays occur) but these supply issues will definitely be a major burden in your gaming choices if you don't already have a powerful GPU in your PC.