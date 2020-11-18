Today is the day when consumers and tech enthusiasts will finally be able to get their hands on the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT & Radeon RX 6800 'Big Navi' graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Graphics Cards Now Available - Big Navi Has Finally Landed & Here's Where You Can Buy It

The wait is finally over, AMD has officially launched its Big Navi graphics cards based on the RDNA 2 architecture. Featuring the Radeon RX 6800 XT & Radeon RX 6800, the new graphics cards bring the red team back in the enthusiast segment, offering competitive performance versus NVIDIA's RTX 30 series graphics cards at stunning price points.

AMD has officially listed the graphics card at their online shop which you can head over to this link and the ones mentioned below. (Note: We will also be adding retail links once they go live):

Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Cards:

Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Cards:

Once again, there's very limited stock for the Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 at several retail outlets so only a lucky few will be able to get their hands on the cards. AMD and retail partners have stated that they will be receiving additional stock for the graphics cards today and in the weeks ahead but it looks like we are in for a repeat of the RTX 30 series launch. Following is an update provided by B & H retail outlet:

Graphics cards are showing immense demand this year and the latest AMD Radeon RX 6000 series is yet another amazing product. Unfortunately, availability of the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT is extraordinarily limited. At this time, B&H does not know when and to what extent we will receive product to offer for sale. To avoid disappointing customers, we have decided to not accept preorders or orders for these cards. We do not know and are therefore unable to provide a date or time for when these items will become available to purchase. This limitation is across all of B&H’s sales channels, including phone, chat, online, or even in person at the B&H SuperStore. Our sales teams are always glad to help, but will not be able to provide any information on these products at this time. We ask that you all stay tuned for more information and bear with us as we navigate this launch. If and when we receive inventory, we will update our website. While we know the demand for this new card is incredibly high, we want to make sure we do not disappoint our customers.

Paper launch has always meant to me no supply. We are producing chips & cards in volume. The demand for gaming devices has grown exponentially this year & beyond anyone's best forecasts. We want nothing more than to put more cards in the hands of gamers. Working to do so. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) November 18, 2020

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 "Big Navi 21 XL" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card will feature an even more cut down Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPU with 60 Compute Units of 3840 stream processors. The AMD Navi 21 XL GPU is going to feature clock speeds of 1815 MHz game and 2105 MHz boost clocks at reference specs.

It was also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 with Navi 21 XL GPU could feature a TBP of 250W at stock clocks. The card will feature the same VRAM config of 16 GB GDDR6 memory, a 256-bit bus interface with the memory clocking in at 16 Gbps which will deliver a net bandwidth of 512GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 are launching today in the retail market for $649 US and $579 US, respectively. You can also expect custom variants to arrive in the next few weeks.





