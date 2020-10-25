NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series mobility lineup is allegedly in the works with team green prepping up at least four variants based on its Ampere GPU architecture. The leak comes from DCinside (via Harukaze5719) who have reported that the first specifications for the high-end mobility lineup are being sent out to partners and we can expect an announcement by CES 2021.

NVIDIA Preps At Least Four GeForce RTX 30 Mobility Series GPUs - Include RTX 3080, RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 Max-Q / Max-P Series

As per the source, NVIDIA has sent out initial specifications and is shipping the first "Priority" orders for its GeForce RTX 30 series mobility GPUs. The GeForce RTX 30 series mobility lineup will replace the existing GeForce RTX 20 series mobility lineup based on the Turing GPU architecture and offer improved performance though we don't know if the TGPs will be kept similar to the existing parts or increased just like the desktop variants. We might see a bigger difference in TGPs between the Max-Q (efficiency optimized) and Max-P (performance optimized) SKUs this generation compared to all last gens.

As for the lineup, it looks like NVIDIA will be offering at least four variants in its GeForce RTX 30 GPU lineup for notebooks and laptops. These include the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060, and their subsequent Max-Q/Max-P flavors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q is said to only feature a Max-Q variant which might be due to the Max-P variant being too power-hungry for the mobility market. We can expect specifications close to the GeForce RTX 3080 desktop cards but with heavily reduced clock speeds. There's also a big possibility that NVIDIA utilizes GDDR6 dies rather than GDDR6X to power the RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 will also come in the Max-Q flavor only. The graphics chip may also feature the same specs as the desktop variant but with heavily optimized clocks & TDP figures. With that said, the card is listed for enthusiasts and high-end notebooks featuring Intel's Core i7 H-series processors. The GeForce RTX 3070 mobility GPU already leaked out a while ago and featured SK Hynix's GDDR6 memory rated at 1.2V with speeds of 12 Gbps compared to 14 Gbps for desktop variants.

Lastly, there's also the GeForce RTX 3060 which would either feature a cut-down GA104 or a GA106 GPU. The GPU will also be available in Max-Q and Max-P variants. Once again, we will see the GPUs featured in a range of laptops and notebooks available next year. Intel is also expected to launch its Tiger Lake-H laptops with 8 cores and 16 threads next year which would also be integrated with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics lineup and compete against AMD's RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 6000 series and Intel's DG2 "Xe-HPG" mobility offerings in 2021.