The first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series mobility GPU, the GeForce RTX 3070, based on the Ampere architecture has been pictured. The picture got leaked over at Chinese NGA forums (via @9550pro) and shows us that NVIDIA's Ampere line of mobility GPUs could be hitting the notebook segment real soon.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere Mobility GPU Pictured - Based on GA104 GPU With 8 GB Memory & Performance On Par With A RTX 2080 Ti Inside A Laptop

The picture shows the first GeForce RTX 30 series mobility GPU from NVIDIA, the GA104 (Ampere) based GeForce RTX 3070. This is also the first time we are looking at the GA104 GPU die in general which measures at 395.2mm2 and features 17.4 Billion transistors. Now the source doesn't really mention any core specifications but considering what we got in the previous generation with the GeForce RTX 20 mobility lineup, the GeForce RTX 3070 mobility could match the desktop GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card in terms of specifications while featuring a slightly optimized clock speeds & power requirements.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB Custom Models Listed, Four Models Including Gigabyte’s AORUS Master, Gaming & Eagle Series

In that case, the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobility could feature 5888 CUDA cores. The GPU pictured here also features the GN20-E5-A1 Qualification Sample codename and was manufactured around mid of August (2020) as made evident by the markings over the die.

What the source does specify is that the GeForce RTX 3070 could feature Hynix's latest GDDR6 memory that operates with a low voltage of 1.2V. The memory alongside the GA104 is indeed HYNIX made and features the "H56C8H24AIR" product codename and operates at 12.00 Gbps memory speeds. The GeForce RTX 3070 mobility features 8 GB of memory along with a 256-bit wide interface that should deliver up to 384 GB/s of bandwidth which is slightly lower than the 448.00 GB/s bandwidth which the full GeForce RTX 3070 (Desktop) SKU will deliver.

We do not currently now the TDP or clock speeds of the card but considering that the GeForce RTX 3070 should match its desktop equivalent or come close to it, we can expect performance on par or close to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which would make the RTX 3070 mobility a very fast solution for the gaming laptop segment. But we can also expect to see the GA102 GPU coming in some shape or form to the laptop segment which would deliver even higher performance than the RTX 2080 Ti. Expect the announcement of the GeForce RTX 30 series mobility lineup around the end of the year.