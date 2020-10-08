In addition to its highly anticipated Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU launch, AMD also gave us the first tease at the performance of its next-generation Radeon RX 6000 Series "Big Navi" graphics card. The GPU was shown running a few select titles at 4K resolution and the performance definitely looks promising.

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, not only gave us a good look at the massive triple-slot flagship which she referred to as the Big Navi graphics card but also showed us a few benchmarks of the card running at highest possible settings with 4K resolution.

The titles include Borderlands 3 (DirectX 12 Badass Quality), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DirectX 12 Ultra Quality), and Gears of Wars 5 (DirectX 12 Ultra Quality). In all three titles, the Big Navi card delivers a buttery smooth 60+ FPS as per the benchmarks demonstrated by AMD. AMD used their own Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs to run the benchmarks and its great to see that AMD has a solution for gamers that will be offering top-notch performance later this fall.

As per previous rumors, the Big Navi graphics card is reportedly known as the Radeon RX 6900 XT and is based on the Navi 21 GPU. As for comparative measurements, the performance looks to be really close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card which is very impressive for AMD to hit, and if they can price the Big Navi graphics card right at around $499-$599 US, then they will have a killer 4K solution in their hands.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon R9 Fury X AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 AMD Radeon VII AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Codename Fiji XT Vega 10 XT Vega 20 XT Navi 10 XT Navi 21 XT? GPU Process 28nm 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm+? Transistors 8.9 Billion 12.5 Billion 13.3 Billion 10.3 Billion TBA Die Size 596mm2 495mm2 331mm2 251mm2 ~500-540mm2 Compute Units 64 64 60 40 80? Stream Processors 4096 4096 3840 2560 5120? TMUs/ROPs 256/64 256/64 240/64 160/64 TBA Base Clock 1050 MHz 1247 MHz 1400 MHz 1605 MHz TBA Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1546 MHz 1750 MHz 1905 MHz TBA Memory Size 4 GB HBM1 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6? Memory Bus 4096-bit 2048-bit 4096-bit 256-bit 256-bit? Bandwidth 512 GB/s 484 GB/s 1024 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s? TDP 275W 295W 295W 225W TBA Price $649 $499 $699 $399 US TBA Launch 2015 2017 2019 2019 2020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represent the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has the large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.