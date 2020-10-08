  ⋮  

AMD Teases Big 4K Gaming Performance Numbers For “Big Navi” Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card

By
Oct 8, 2020
Submit

In addition to its highly anticipated Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU launch, AMD also gave us the first tease at the performance of its next-generation Radeon RX 6000 Series "Big Navi" graphics card. The GPU was shown running a few select titles at 4K resolution and the performance definitely looks promising.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "Big Navi" RDNA 2 Graphics Card Gaming Performance Teased at 4K

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, not only gave us a good look at the massive triple-slot flagship which she referred to as the Big Navi graphics card but also showed us a few benchmarks of the card running at highest possible settings with 4K resolution.

AMD Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3” Desktop CPUs Official – 19% IPC Improvement, 16 Cores With Up To 4.9 GHz Clocks, Fastest Single-Threaded CPUs For Gaming

The titles include Borderlands 3 (DirectX 12 Badass Quality), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DirectX 12 Ultra Quality), and Gears of Wars 5 (DirectX 12 Ultra Quality). In all three titles, the Big Navi card delivers a buttery smooth 60+ FPS as per the benchmarks demonstrated by AMD. AMD used their own Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs to run the benchmarks and its great to see that AMD has a solution for gamers that will be offering top-notch performance later this fall.

As per previous rumors, the Big Navi graphics card is reportedly known as the Radeon RX 6900 XT and is based on the Navi 21 GPU. As for comparative measurements, the performance looks to be really close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card which is very impressive for AMD to hit, and if they can price the Big Navi graphics card right at around $499-$599 US, then they will have a killer 4K solution in their hands.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon R9 Fury XAMD Radeon RX Vega 64AMD Radeon VIIAMD Radeon RX 5700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPU CodenameFiji XTVega 10 XTVega 20 XTNavi 10 XTNavi 21 XT?
GPU Process28nm14nm7nm7nm7nm+?
Transistors8.9 Billion12.5 Billion13.3 Billion10.3 BillionTBA
Die Size596mm2495mm2331mm2251mm2~500-540mm2
Compute Units6464604080?
Stream Processors40964096384025605120?
TMUs/ROPs256/64256/64240/64160/64TBA
Base Clock1050 MHz1247 MHz1400 MHz1605 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1050 MHz1546 MHz1750 MHz1905 MHzTBA
Memory Size4 GB HBM18 GB HBM216 GB HBM28 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus4096-bit2048-bit4096-bit256-bit256-bit?
Bandwidth512 GB/s484 GB/s1024 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s?
TDP275W295W295W225WTBA
Price$649$499$699$399 USTBA
Launch20152017201920192020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

Watch The AMD Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3 Vermeer” Desktop CPUs Unveil Live Here

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series_Radeon RX 6900 Triple Fan Graphics Card

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 or Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represent the Radeon brand.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series_Radeon RX 6800 RX 6700 Dual Fan Graphics Card

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has the large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.

How fast do you think AMD's Big Navi (RDNA 2) GPU Powered Radeon RX graphics cards will be?
View Results
Submit

Related