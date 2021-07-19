NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU Price Fall Comes To A Halt, Availability Slightly Better

It looks like the price fall on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs has hit a wall. In the recent statistics report from 3DCenter, it can be seen that graphics cards from both vendors are not falling any further and rather than returning to normal MSRPs, they are still 50% over it.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs Still 50% More Expensive Compared To MSRP, Availability Gets Slightly Better

The downward price trend for current-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards began in late May after both vendors witnessed up to 3X price inflation over the MSRP. The crash of cryptocurrencies and increased production of GPUs helped the decline of the GPU prices and bring things back to normal, however, it looks like we may have hit a hard stop as the graphics cards have not declined any further this month.

Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 July 18, 2021 👉 Party is over, price reductions hit full brakes. 👉 Availability is the same or slightly better. 👉 Without any notable movement, it's difficult to predict when retail prices will come close to MSRP.https://t.co/x8VWKEZIEr pic.twitter.com/xIuOcYEDzS — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) July 19, 2021

According to the data, NVIDIA GPU prices declined 3% and are currently sitting at 50% over MSRP while AMD GPU prices saw a 3% increase and now sit at 56% over MSRP. 3DCenter also reports it has seen the same or slightly better availability of graphics cards, mainly NVIDIA variants and the lower-tier AMD offerings.

It's hard to say what next month would bring but there are currently no known indicators that may once again push GPU prices up. NVIDIA has been increasing production of its Ampere GeForce RTX 30 GPUs ever since the end of Q1 2021 and AMD is doing the same so it's really hard to believe that prices would once again see a surge.

Sure there are a few regions where the prices aren't seeing a decline even months later and that's primarily due to retailers and distributors setting up their own rates to earn last-minute profits but I can confirm from my own end that the 'LHR' series from NVIDIA has made a dent in overall prices in various markets as still-operational cryptocurrency setups are unable to use them & gamers are reluctant to buy graphics cards at such high prices that retailers are ultimately cutting down prices in a significant manner.

6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT 3060 3070 3080 3090 List price € 479 € 579 € 649 999 € € 329 € 519 € 719 1549 € Jan. 17 N/A € 809-1019 999-1199 € 1249-1841 € N/A € 769-1049 N/A 1649-2406 € Jan. 22 N/A € 879-1049 1019-1279 € 1249-1718 € N/A 729-999 € N/A 1849-2379 € Feb. 2 N/A € 859-1049 € 1049-1329 1299-1755 € N/A € 799-1249 1399-1449 € 1750-2899 € Feb. 14 N/A € 969-1489 1129-1399 € 1339-1729 € N/A € 899-1349 N/A 2223-2819 € Feb. 24 N/A 999-1199 € 1098-1399 € 1429-2045 € N/A € 979-1569 N/A 2469-3669 € March 18 970-1049 € 1179-1199 € 1259-1539 € 1499-1960 € € 559-1199 1299-1699 € 2299-2499 € € 2459-3915 April 19th € 860-1521 1379-1699 € 1444-1699 € 1654-2527 € € 589-1181 1290-1699 € 2299-2399 € € 2699-3049 2.May € 899-1417 1373-1699 € 1632-1773 € 1799-2528 € € 740-1349 1269-1699 € 2299-2499 € 2539-3499 € May 16 € 909-1580 1499-1699 € 1299-1799 € 1699-2999 € 999-1122 € 1498-1649 € 2999 € € 3199 30th May € 899-1246 € 989-1699 1159-1649 € 1699-2799 € € 829-1049 1269-1649 € 1999-2499 € € 2699-3499 20th June € 798-999 1199-1826 € 1248-2109 € 1589-2999 € € 679-1429 € 989-1399 1579-1999 € 2169-3330 € 4th of July € 714-962 929-1819 € 1089-1499 € 1327-2493 € € 589-1005 € 799-1490 1199-1842 € 1932-3084 € July 18th € 664-1099 999-1245 € 1159-1299 € 1327-2099 € € 579-799 € 879-1290 1199-1719 € 1890-2552 € Note: the best and worst (available) dealer prices were stated

As for the graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6900 XT seem to have the best available so far while the Radeon RX 6800 is followed by the RX 6800 XT as the worst in terms of overall availability. NVIDIA GPUs on the other hand are available in good quantities but the RTX 3060 Ti is an exception with poor coverage around the globe. It's also mostly due to it being the most affordable and last of the non-LHR offerings in the market.