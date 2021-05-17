NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Are Expensive AF! Cost 3 Times Over MSRP at European Retailers
We know prices of graphics cards, whether they be from NVIDIA or AMD, are insane right now but in data published by 3DCenter, it is revealed that European retailers are charging 3 times the MSRP for the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Cost 3 Times Higher Than MSRP at European Retailers
Everyone is taking advantage of GPU supply issues but due to higher demand compared to AMD's offering, NVIDIA GPU prices have gone through the roof. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 has been short in supply but there have always been low quantities since the beginning. We can see through sales figures that NVIDIA has been able to ship more GeForce RTX 30 GPUs than its competitors RDNA 2 offerings.
Due to higher popularity, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs have not only been short despite more shipments but also hit extremely high pricing. The following data that was gathered by 3DCenter is an accumulation of 5 months and shows just how bad the situation has been starting in early 2021.
|List price
|€ 479
|€ 579
|€ 649
|999 €
|€ 329
|€ 519
|€ 719
|1549 €
|January 17th
|-
|€ 809-1019
|999-1199 €
|1249-1841 €
|-
|€ 769-1049
|-
|1649-2406 €
|22nd of January
|-
|€ 879-1049
|1019-1279 €
|1249-1718 €
|-
|729-999 €
|-
|1849-2379 €
|February 2nd
|-
|€ 859-1049
|€ 1049-1329
|1299-1755 €
|-
|€ 799-1249
|1399-1449 €
|1750-2899 €
|14th of February
|-
|€ 969-1489
|1129-1399 €
|1339-1729 €
|-
|€ 899-1349
|-
|2223-2819 €
|February 24th
|-
|999-1199 €
|1098-1399 €
|1429-2045 €
|-
|€ 979-1569
|-
|€ 2469-3669
|March 18
|970-1049 €
|1179-1199 €
|1259-1539 €
|1499-1960 €
|€ 559-1199
|1299-1699 €
|2299-2499 €
|€ 2459-3915
|April 19th
|€ 860-1521
|1379-1699 €
|1444-1699 €
|1654-2527 €
|€ 589-1181
|1290-1699 €
|2299-2399 €
|€ 2699-3049
|2.May
|€ 899-1417
|1373-1699 €
|1632-1773 €
|1799-2528 €
|€ 740-1349
|1269-1699 €
|2299-2499 €
|2539-3499 €
|May 16
|€ 909-1580
|1499-1699 €
|1299-1799 €
|1699-2999 €
|999-1122 €
|1498-1649 €
|2999 €
|€ 3199
As you can tell, the markups on graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA were fairly standard of a new launch at the beginning of this year. The main issue back was primarily the availability but pricing is becoming the main concern right now. Certain units are reaching the retail segment but the prices are so high that you end up paying almost 3 times the cost of the original MSRP.
|Retailer
|6700XT
|6800
|6800XT
|6900XT
|3060
|3060Ti
|3070
|3080
|3090
|Curmudgeon
|€ 909-1499
|1499-1699 €
|1299-1799 €
|1699-2299 €
|999-1122 €
|N/A
|1500-1649 €
|2999 €
|€ 3199
|Alternate
|999-1219 €
|N/A
|N/A
|1999-2999 €
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Caseking
|N/A
|N/A
|1642-1773 €
|1989 € 2328
|N/A
|N/A
|1498 €
|N/A
|N/A
|ComputerU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2268 €
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Equippr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Galaxus
|1580 €
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|HardwareC24
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1879 €
|999 €
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Mindfactory
|909-949 €
|N/A
|N/A
|1699-2299 €
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Notebooks B.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1899 €
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ProShop
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MSRP
|€ 479
|€ 579
|€ 649
|999 €
|€ 329
|€ 419
|€ 519
|€ 719
|1549 €
|Price Change (vs MSRP)
|+ 90%
|+ 159%
|+ 100%
|+ 70%
|+ 204%
|-
|+ 189%
|+ 317%
|+ 107%
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards are the ones that are priced insane. The GeForce RTX 3080, in particular, is being charged for 2999 Euros, a 317% increase over MSRP while the RTX 3060 Ti has pricing that's 204% over the MSRP. The same is the case with the RTX 3070 which is 189% over its MSRP. AMD cards are averaging in the 2x (price over MSRP) range but that's still insane. AMD & its partners did ship out some good quantities of its new Navi 21 XTXH custom graphics cards to EU-based retailers but they have currently priced over 2000 Euros.
These are the prices of RX 6900 XT GPUs in the UK right now, these are super binned XTU Ultimate dies pic.twitter.com/iBCUKSibew
— Don Charlie (@ghost_motley) May 15, 2021
Cryptocurrency mining operations have also been gobbling up graphics card supply and NVIDIA is tackling them through the release of its GeForce RTX 30 LHR series which will implement new GPU SKUs to limit hash rate in mining algorithms though it remains to be seen whether that would go the same way as the first hash rate limiter (bypassed within weeks) or will it indeed work out for NVIDIA this time. If the LHR cards do work out, then we can see prices return to normal slowly but don't expect that to happen anytime soon since the GPUs still need to be manufactured in large quantities to meet the existing demand.
News Source: Videocardz
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter