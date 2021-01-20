If you thought the whole situation surrounding GPU availability and pricing couldn't get any worse, then be prepared for what AIBs are planning to do which is reintroducing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 series with prices close to the RTX 3070. Yes, you heard that right, a year old graphics card for the same price as a higher-performant and current-gen product.

NVIDIA's Partners Planning To Reintroduce NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Series To Meet High DIY & OEM Graphics Card Demand

The rather surprising piece of information comes from overclocking.com who have confirmed with their sources, which happen to be 3 major AIBs, that they are indeed planning to revive the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 series. NVIDIA is given the green light to its partners and it looks like there could be several reasons why this decision was made.

MSI Readies Crypto Mining Specific GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards

NVIDIA may possibly still be sitting on a huge inventory of Turing GPUs, mainly the mainstream TU 104 and TU 106 chips. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 series consists of graphics cards based on the two GPUs. The GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB is powered by the TU106 GPU while the GeForce RTX 2060S (SUPER) is powered by the TU104 GPU and features 8 GB memory. Since there is already a shortage of GPUs in the market and demand is ever rising within the DIY and OEM segments, NVIDIA and its AIBs could be taking advantage of the situation by selling off the access inventory.

The GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB was priced at $299 US after a price cut by NVIDIA while the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER was priced at $399 US. The prices are good but here's the thing, the two cards will never be sold at that rates again. Starting February which is when both of these cards will re-enter the retail segment, The GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER will be priced over $400 US while the GeForce RTX 2060 will be priced at over $300 US. So based on the price figures alone, the GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB will be close to the GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB while the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER should end up close to the GeForce RTX 3070's MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce GPU Segment/Tier Prices

Graphics Segment 2014-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 2018-2019 2019-2020 2020-2021 Titan Tier Titan X (Maxwell) Titan X (Pascal) Titan Xp (Pascal) Titan V (Volta) Titan RTX (Turing) GeForce RTX 3090 Price $999 US $1199 US $1199 US $2999 US $2499 US $1499 US Ultra Enthusiast Tier GeForce GTX 980 Ti GeForce GTX 980 Ti GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? Price $649 US $649 US $699 US $999 US $999 US $999 US? Enthusiast Tier GeForce GTX 980 GeForce GTX 1080 GeForce GTX 1080 GeForce RTX 2080 GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GeForce RTX 3080 Price $549 US $549 US $549 US $699 US $699 US $699 US High-End Tier GeForce GTX 970 GeForce GTX 1070 GeForce GTX 1070 GeForce RTX 2070 GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GeForce RTX 3070 Price $329 US $379 US $379 US $499 US $499 US $499 Mainstream Tier GeForce GTX 960 GeForce GTX 1060 GeForce GTX 1060 GeForce GTX 1060 GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER

GeForce GTX 1660 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Price $199 US $249 US $249 US $249 US $399 US

$349 US

$279 US

$229 US

$219 US $399 US

$329 US Entry Tier GTX 750 Ti

GTX 750 GTX 950 GTX 1050 Ti

GTX 1050 GTX 1050 Ti

GTX 1050 GTX 1650 SUPER

GTX 1650 TBA Price $149 US

$119 US $149 US $139 US

$109 US $139 US

$109 US $159 US

$149 US TBA

Even as of right now, the cheapest GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB variants are listed anywhere from $450 to $550 US so it's kind of hard to think that the 300/400 Euro prices being mentioned will be real or not.

News Source: Videocardz