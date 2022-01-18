NVIDIA’s GeForce GT 1010 Is So Slow That Even Intel’s Iris Xe Integrated GPUs Can Outperform It

NVIDIA should be awarded for having the most pointless and slowest GPU of 2022 in the form of the GeForce GT 1010. The card was reported to be in the works a whole year ago, I mean I myself published an article about it on 18th January 2021, and today, a year has passed since that news. Today, the graphics card has finally shown itself in the Geekbench database which means that it's about time it hits retail shelves.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 Is A Meme Card & Nothing Else, Gets Outperformed By An Integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU

The GeForce 1010 was listed over at NVIDIA's Driver webpage under the GeForce 10 series family. The GeForce 1010 also shares the same architecture as the GeForce 10 series (Pascal) but an entry-level chip which is the GP108 SKU. This chip features 256 CUDA cores which are clocked at a base frequency of 1228 MHz and a boost clock of 1468 MHz. The card also features 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM which runs across a 64-bit bus interface. The card is said to feature a TDP of 30W so it won't rely on any external power connectors to boot. So as you can tell, it sits below the GeForce GT 1030 and is the successor to the GT 710.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 Geekbench Performance (Credits: Videocardz):

GT 1010 GT 1030 1030/1010 RTX 3090 3090/1010 CUDA 7730 10328 137% 238257 3082% VULKAN 7677 10178 133% 139885 1822% OPEN CL 7983 10699 134% 205030 2568%

So coming straight to performance numbers, the GeForce GT 1010 being a cut-down version of the GT 1030 is around 35% slower on average in the Geekbench benchmark and over 3000% slower vs the flagship GeForce GTX 3090. Considering that it's an entry-level GPU based on a 6-year-old GPU architecture, that's to be expected. But the card is also slower compared to integrated Iris Xe GPUs which can score over 13,000-14,000 points in the same benchmark or twice as fast as the GT 1010. So that begs the question, why NVIDIA?

Well, the most obvious answer is display connectivity. The card could find use in several OEM PCs and DIY setups that require extra display outputs and the card should rock at least two of them, 1x DVI and 1x HDMI. As such, it could end up as a useful solution for HTPC setups that don't feature display outputs or require some extra power for video playback and streaming but if you plan on playing games on the NVIDIA GeForce 1010, then you are going to be very disappointed. The card will retail under the $40 US price point and once again, I would love to see a fish variant of it from GALAX.

