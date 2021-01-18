The long-awaited successor to the entry-level GeForce GT 710 is finally here, meet the NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010. The GeForce GT 1010 is the most entry-level graphics card in NVIDIA's GPU lineup which is based on the Pascal architecture and is primarily meant to be a display adapter solution for low-tier setups or HTPCs.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1010 Silently Listed, Entry-Level Graphics Card Based on Pascal GPU Architecture

Spotted by Videocardz with the help of YouTuber Dapz and TechPowerUp, the NVIDIA GeForce 1010 is an entry-level graphics card that is based on a two-year-old architecture. The card is still considered an upgrade over the aging GeForce 710 which was based on the Kepler architecture.

The GeForce 1010 was listed over at NVIDIA's Driver webpage under the GeForce 10 series family. The GeForce 1010 also shares the same architecture as the GeForce 10 series (Pascal) but an entry-level chip which is the GP108 SKU. This chip features 256 CUDA cores which are clocked at a base frequency of 1228 MHz and a boost clock of 1468 MHz. The card also features 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM which runs across a 64-bit bus interface. The card is said to feature a TDP of 30W so it won't rely on any external power connectors to boot.

As you can see from the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce 1010 is nothing fancy and should be a useful solution for HTPC setups that don't feature display outputs or require some extra power for video playback and streaming. The card will feature two DVI and a single mini HDMI output for the display connectivity. There is no word on the pricing of the graphics card but the GT 710 is available for around $50-$60 so the GT 1010 should also fall in the same price range.

As for availability, it is not confirmed if the card will be an OEM-only variant or will come in the consumer DIY segment like the GT 710 but I believe the latter would most likely be the case. I for one would like to see a fish variant of the GeForce GT 1010 by GALAX.