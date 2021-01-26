NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 461.40 Is Optimized for The Medium, Brings Some Crash Fixes

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Game Ready driver today, version 461.40, which is optimized for Bloober Team's The Medium game (due to support both RTX and DLSS once it's released in two days).

As we found out in the release notes of this new Game Ready driver, there are also plenty of crash fixes for games like X4: Foundations, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Devil May Cry V, Detroit: Become Human, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Studio Applications - The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest creative applications including Affinity Photo (now with GPU-acceleration) and the NVIDIA Broadcast 1.1 Update. In addition, this release also provides support for the latest NVIDIA Studio laptops powered by new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Gaming Technology Includes support for GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops (RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060). Game Ready & Studio Driver Fixes (For full list of fixes please check out release notes) [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. [3220107]

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: HUD in the game is broken. [3169099]

[Resident Evil 2 Remake/Devil May Cry V] Games which used the RE2 engine may crash in DirectX 11 mode [200686418]

[DaVinci Resolve]: Error 707, application crash, or application instability may occur. [3225521]

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: The application may freeze when using Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (CUDA). [3230997/200686504]

[Zoom][NVENC]: Webcam video image colors on the receiving end of Zoom may appear incorrect. [3205912]

[Detroit: Become Human]: The game randomly crashes. [3203114]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game (without running running any GPU hardware monitoring tool in the background) [3152190]

[Assassin's Creed Valhalla]: The game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [200679654]

NVIDIA Broadcast Camera filter may hang. [200691869]

[Zoom]: Chrome browser flickers with Zoom app. [200695072]

[G-SYNC][Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may restart when enabling NVIDIA Surround with GSYNC enabled on RTX 30 series GPUs. [3202303]

Even after all these fixes, though, a few open issues (including other game crashes) remain, as detailed below.

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Supreme Commander/Supreme Commander 2]: The games experience low FPS. [3231218]

Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

[G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.



Last but not least, Game Ready driver 461.40 adds support for eight new G-Sync Compatible displays: Acer XB253Q GP, Acer XB273GZ, Acer XV272S, Asus VG279QR, Lenovo G27Q-20, MSI G273Q, MSI MAG251RX, Philips PHL 275M1RZ.