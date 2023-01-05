GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.02 Adds 4070 Ti Support, DLSS 3 Optimization for More Games

Nathan Birch
Copy Shortlink
GeForce Game Ready Driver

NVIDIA has rolled out their latest GeForce Game Ready Driver (528.02 WHQL) and this will be an important one to download if you’ve got yourself a spiffy GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card (check out Wccftech’s full review of the new GPU here). The new driver also allow you to get the best out of DLSS 3 when playing Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally, which are both adding support for the upscaling tech this month.

Here are the new features included in Game Ready Driver 528.02:

Related StoryRohail Saleem
NVIDIA Partners With Foxconn on Autonomous EVs as the GPU Maker’s GeForce Now Game Streaming Service Is About To Go Live For BYD, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and Polestar Vehicles
  • Gaming Technology - The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will max out your 1440p monitor, delivering over 120 FPS in modern games. Today, this super fast new graphics card arrives on shelves - to unlock its full potential, you’ll need our new Game Ready Driver.
  • Game Ready - This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally.
  • Applications - The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates announced at CES including a new Eye Contact feature for NVIDIA Broadcast and a myriad of new functionality for NVIDIA Omniverse. In addition, this NVIDIA Studio Driver also introduces support for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Of course, as usual, the update includes a variety of fixes…

  • Portal RTX hang during resolution/mode change and GFE recording [3894168]
  • DirectX 12 - Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
  • AVS4You monochrome video preview [3890225]
  • Players report black/grey screens in Outer Wilds with 522.25 driver [3841593]
  • Lumion Pro 12.3 - Heavy corruption observed on app window [3784371]
  • Fixed brightness issue on some Notebooks [3765244]

GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.02 should be available to download now. Failing that, you can always manually download the update here.

Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 