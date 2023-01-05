GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.02 Adds 4070 Ti Support, DLSS 3 Optimization for More Games

NVIDIA has rolled out their latest GeForce Game Ready Driver (528.02 WHQL) and this will be an important one to download if you’ve got yourself a spiffy GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card (check out Wccftech’s full review of the new GPU here). The new driver also allow you to get the best out of DLSS 3 when playing Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally, which are both adding support for the upscaling tech this month.

Here are the new features included in Game Ready Driver 528.02:

- The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will max out your 1440p monitor, delivering over 120 FPS in modern games. Today, this super fast new graphics card arrives on shelves - to unlock its full potential, you’ll need our new Game Ready Driver. Game Ready - This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally.

- This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally. Applications - The January NVIDIA Studio Driver provides optimal support for the latest new creative applications and updates announced at CES including a new Eye Contact feature for NVIDIA Broadcast and a myriad of new functionality for NVIDIA Omniverse. In addition, this NVIDIA Studio Driver also introduces support for the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Of course, as usual, the update includes a variety of fixes…

Portal RTX hang during resolution/mode change and GFE recording [3894168]

DirectX 12 - Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

AVS4You monochrome video preview [3890225]

Players report black/grey screens in Outer Wilds with 522.25 driver [3841593]

Lumion Pro 12.3 - Heavy corruption observed on app window [3784371]

Fixed brightness issue on some Notebooks [3765244]

GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.02 should be available to download now. Failing that, you can always manually download the update here.