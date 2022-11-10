Menu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 526.86 WHQL Driver Brings Better Performance, Stability

Francesco De Meo
Nov 10, 2022, 11:10 AM EST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sales

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready driver is now available for download, bringing improved performance and stability for the latest entry in the successful series developed by Infinity Ward.

The Game Ready Driver 526.86 WHQL brings optimized performance, improved stability, and a fix for a few corruption issues. The driver also supports NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex.

COD: MWII drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141, and boasts a massive multiplayer mode filled with content for FPS fans. Download and install our new Game Ready Driver for Modern Warfare II for optimized performance, improved stability, a fix for previously-reported corruption issues, and support for NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was released a couple of weeks back on PC and consoles, featuring a single-player campaign and the extensive multiplayer features fans of the series are accustomed to. Unfortunately, the campaign isn't particularly exciting, providing only a serviceable experience that is worse than that offered by the Vanguard and Modern Warfare campaigns, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

For a $60 (or $70 on current gen) release, don’t expect the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II campaign to be solely enough for the asking price. With a roller-coaster story that bounces from locale to locale with a lack of attention span across its four-hour runtime, 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 is disappointing after coming off the highs of Vanguard and even the first reboot of Modern Warfare. It’s a serviceable shooting gallery that really doesn’t have much to offer that we hadn’t seen before across prior campaigns.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

