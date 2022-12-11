NVIDIA On Game Ready Driver Releases: “We Do Not Crowd-Source Driver QA Testing With Public Betas, We Do It Ourselves”

NVIDIA's Game Ready Driver initiative was launched all the way back in 2014 and the company has managed to be at the forefront of game readiness for each AAA title ever since. Recently, the GPU manufacturer shared its own statistics which show them leading throughout 2021 and 2022 with the highest number of game-ready driver releases.

NVIDIA Is Game-Ready With Its Driver Releases, Takes Shot At AMD & Intel For Making Gamers QA Test Through Public BETAs

The NVIDIA Game Ready Driver experience was made to make sure that each newly released AAA title gets the best day-0 support. These drivers have introduced performance improvements, bug fixes, and various QOL enhancements over the years.

We have also seen the introduction of brand-new features in both gaming and creator applications. While other companies have been working hard to match the level of features offered by NVIDIA in its Game-Ready Driver & Experience suite, gamers still utilize NVIDIA's GeForce RTX & GTX hardware solely due to the green team's GPU driver support.

In a chart shared by NVIDIA, the company shows that they had 20 Game Ready Driver releases in 2021 alone (all of which were WHQL certified), adding support for 75 games. AMD had 29 releases of which 24 were BETA drivers and supported just 37 games while Intel had 14 driver releases that included 5 BETA releases and supported just 5 games.

In 2022, NVIDIA has a total of 18 drivers of which are WHQL certified (Non-BETA) and feature support for 69 titles. AMD has 25 drivers of which 19 are BETA and support 29 games while Intel had 19 drivers of which 13 were BETA & add support for 28 titles.

2021 Drivers NVIDIA AMD Intel WHQL Certified Drivers 20 5 9 BETA Drivers 0 24 5 Games Supported 75 37 5 2022 Drivers *as of 12/8 NVIDIA AMD Intel WHQL Certified Drivers 18 6 6 BETA Drivers 0 19 13 Games Supported 69 29 28

Drivers: GeForce Game Ready Drivers are unrivaled NVIDIA created the Game Ready Driver program in 2014 to help deliver the best gaming experience possible and it has been the industry standard for game support and reliability. We do not crowd-source driver QA testing with public betas, we do it ourselves. That is why every GeForce Game Ready Driver is WHQL-certified by Microsoft. via NVIDIA

NVIDIA has gone in guns blazing at AMD and Intel by showcasing the extent of readiness they offer gamers with their driver suite. The company has also released various firmware fixes for its latest GeForce RTX graphics cards over the past few months since its launch.

To be ‘future-proofed’ a GPU must support today’s next-gen features in a meaningful way Gamers next GPU should be ready for today’s best games and ‘future-proofed’ with: dedicated RT cores powerful enough to handle ray tracing effects

an AI-powered performance multiplier, such as NVIDIA DLSS 3

a ton of rasterization horsepower

all the cool extras that add value to consumers

Technologies such as RTX, AI-assisted upsampling (DLSS), RTX Voice, Broadcast, Reflex, and various other features were first introduced by NVIDIA to gamers. AMD has also announced its own FSR 3 technology that will use AI assistance while Intel's own XeSS also leverages AI hardware. NVIDIA is already 3 generations into DLSS with DLSS 3 and the best is yet to come!