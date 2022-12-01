GeForce Game Ready Driver 527.37 Optimizes Marvel’s Midnight Suns (Compatible with DLSS 2 and Ray Tracing)

NVIDIA announced today the release of a new GeForce Game Ready driver (version 527.37), which delivers day-one optimization for Marvel's Midnight Suns, the turn-based tactics game developed by Firaxis. It also optimizes Need for Speed Unbound.

Surprisingly, we also learn that Marvel's Midnight Suns features DLSS 2 compatibility and ray traced effects, specifically reflections and ambient occlusion. You will get to experience both DLSS 2 and RTX via GeForce NOW if you have an active RTX 3080 membership.

NVIDIA also outlined other newly released and upcoming DLSS compatible games, such as Need for Speed Unbound (DLSS 3, available now), Jurassic World Evolution 2 (DLSS 3, coming on December 8th with the Dominion Malta expansion), Portal with RTX (DLSS 3, coming on December 8th), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (DLSS 3, coming on December 14th), Firefighting Simulator - The Squad (DLSS 2, available now), Choo-Choo Charles (DLSS 2, December 9th), BLACKTAIL (DLSS 2, December 15th). According to NVIDIA, over 250 games and apps support Deep Learning Super Sampling in some capacity.

GeForce Game Ready driver also adds one-click optimization via GeForce Experience for the following games:

Against the Storm

Coral Island

Evil West

Gotham Knights

Mabinogi Heroes

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sonic Frontiers

The Chant

Tower of Fantasy

TRAHA Global

UNDECEMBER

Victoria 3

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

Last but not least, the official GeForce Game Ready driver 527.37 release notes reveal the following fixed bugs:

Driver 526.98 fails to install on certain GeForce GTX 3060 Ti graphics cards [3872912]

MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app [3858911]

Flicker may be observed when streaming using the TikTok Broadcasting Tool [3831084]

[RTX 40 series] Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay [3793355]

Background apps may randomly display a slight shift in color saturation [3766872]