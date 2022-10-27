Game Ready Driver 526.47 Delivers Optimization for Sackboy; DLSS 3 for F1 22; and more

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver is here, and with it comes several optimizations and improvements for some of the latest games to reach the market. Today, update 526.47 brings RTX optimization for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, NVIDIA DLSS 3 for F1 22, and one-click optimal settings for several games.

Let's start with the big one. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is going to be released on PC after being a PlayStation exclusive for the longest time. On October 27, the emblematic pseudo mascot for the platform will embark on an adventure to take down the evil Vex and save Craftworld from a twisted device that threatens its existence.

The latest Game Ready Driver update will allow players to prepare for the game's release. You will be able to enhance the experience with features such as DLSS and ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects. At 4K, with max settings and every ray-traced option enabled, DLSS Super Resolution accelerates frame rates by up to 2.5X

The update also brings one click-optimization for the following games:

Broken Pieces

Construction Simulator

Crossfire HD

Disney Dreamlight Valley

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Overwatch 2

Shatterline

The latest Game Ready Driver also brings a new DLSS 3 game with the release of F1 22's DLSS 3 update. This racer made by Codemasters and Electronic Arts already has immersive ray-traced opaque reflections, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion, and DLSS. But now, on October 31, you'll be able to enjoy the game with the power of RTX 40 series graphics cards with DLSS 3.

The Game Ready Driver 526.47 update also brings optimizations for upcoming titles. The update will bring laucnh support for Victoria 3 and WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game. The latter of which will be released on November 3.

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 526.47 WHQL is currently available for download for all NVIDIA graphics card users. All you have to do is download the driver through GeForce NOW. You can also manually install the driver through NVIDIA's website