NVIDIA DLSS Added to Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and Three Other Titles in December

Game support for NVIDIA DLSS is accelerating even further this month, with four brand new titles getting the Deep Learning Super-Sampling feature for GeForce RTX GPUs in December.

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord is the most popular game of the lot and according to NVIDIA, enabling 'Performance Mode' will guarantee up to 50% improved performance at 4K resolution, which means every single GeForce RTX GPUs would be capable of playing at over sixty frames per second.

NVIDIA DLSS Accelerates Frames in Black Ops Cold War By Up to 85% at 4K; Three Other Titles Just Got It

Scavengers, an upcoming free-to-play 'co-opetition' shooter designed by former Halo lead Josh Holmes, also enabled NVIDIA DLSS in the build that's currently being tested. Scavengers appears to have slightly lower performance boosts compared to Bannerlord, but they're arguably more important because the game itself is currently more taxing. As such, you'll need an RTX 2080Ti or RTX 3000 Series GPU to go over 4K and 60 frames per second in Performance Mode.

The game will launch in the first half of next year and you can take look at its NVIDIA DLSS implementation in this new footage.

Xbox Series DirectML-Powered DLSS-Like AI Upscaling An Area of ‘Very Active Research’ for Microsoft

Then there's Moonlight Blade, an MMORPG developed by Tencent's Aurora Studios. Sadly, this isn't officially available in Western countries, but if you do get around to play it somehow, you'll get more than doubled frame rate with NVIDIA DLSS Performance mode and Ray Tracing enabled. Here, any GeForce RTX graphics card will give you over 70 frames per second at 4K resolution.

Last but not least, Cuisine Royale, now renamed to CRSED: F.O.A.D., can now be played at astounding frame rates with NVIDIA DLSS Performance Mode. The least powerful GeForce RTX GPU, the 2060, manages 98 average frames per second, while the brand new RTX 3060Ti gets to 167.5 FPS and the flagship RTX 3090 breaks the 200 FPS barrier.

These four titles getting NVIDIA DLSS are on top of other known games, namely Cyberpunk 2077 (which launches with DLSS support even through GeForce NOW) and Minecraft RTX, which is launching out of beta today on Windows 10.

According to NVIDIA, DLSS Performance Mode enables Minecraft RTX at maximum settings to be played at over 60 frames per second on GeForce RTX 2080Ti and all GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs. The RTX 3080 gets to 93 average FPS, while the RTX 3090 manages an impressive 106.6 FPS.