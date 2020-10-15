Ring of Elysium and Moonlight Blade Are Getting NVIDIA RTX Effects

Bailin An, technical director from Tencent Aurora Studios, said:

“Since Ring of Elysium is a shooter with dynamic, large maps. We have high demands on dynamic global illumination, and higher demands on frame rates. And to our surprise, RT-core brings such an amazingly high-performance for us to implement the dynamic global illumination. It’s just so gorgeous and so efficient at the same time!”

Feng Yang, game producer of Moonlight Blade, added:

“Moonlight Blade is a game with day-night cycles and fully dynamic weather. There are lots of things we can’t do without dynamic global illuminations. And with RT based global illumination, the game is not only more photo-realistic, but also expanded dramatically on our design and artwork possibilities.”

Ethan Yu, president of Tencent Aurora Studios, stated:

“For a long time, we have been eager to create film-quality game worlds for players, and the introduction of real time ray tracing in video games by NVIDIA was a crucial step towards this vision. The dev teams behind our two products are thrilled by the improvements in graphics quality and performance brought by real time ray tracing. We will continue to work closely with NVIDIA to create game worlds that are more vast, more realistic, and more beautiful.”