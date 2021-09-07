No Man’s Sky Has Finally Reached Mostly Positive (70%) Overall Reviews on Steam

About five years and a month after the game's original release, No Man's Sky has finally managed to reach the 'blue' threshold of overall Steam user reviews. Sean Murray framed the moment with a screenshot shared on the game's official Twitter, as No Man's Sky user reviews turned to 'Mostly Positive' at long last.

No Man’s Sky: Frontiers New Major Update Details Revealed

For a long time, the game was stuck between negative and mixed reviews. As you'll probably recall, the launch was incredibly rocky as many users voiced their disappointment due to the many missing features that had been promised by Hello Games.

No Man's Sky was even formally investigated by the United Kingdom's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for potentially false advertising leading to the release, though the ruling concluded that there was no misleading on the developer's part.

However, Hello Games kept working on the game at a steady pace, adding new features and content with free updates released every three or four months. At this point, the additions are too many to list here, but it's safe to say that the developer has completed one of the most spectacular comebacks in the recent history of gaming, comparable only to Final Fantasy XIV's.

The most recent No Man's Sky update, titled Frontiers, introduced actual settlements of non-player characters (NPCs) that players can oversee as 'mayors'.