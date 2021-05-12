Nintendo has deployed Nintendo Switch system update 12.0.2 and we’ve got you covered with both the official and ‘unofficial’ release notes.

The latest system update for Nintendo’s hybrid platform packs several under-the-hood changes that aren’t mentioned in the official release notes from Nintendo, which only mention improved system stability once again. For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the official ‘patch notes’ down below:

Switch Pro Gets Namechecked by a Major OLED Screen Manufacturer

Nintendo Switch System Update Ver. 12.0.2 (Released May 11, 2021) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

As spotted by Nintendo dataminer @OatmealDome, however, the latest system update also packs changes to the platform’s core system components, Bluetooth driver, and application manager (pgl). Last month’s firmware update also packed updates to the Switch’s Bluetooth system module.

[Nintendo Switch System Update] Firmware version 12.0.2 has been released. Official patch notes state “stability” as sole change. The following things have changed:

- core system components

- bluetooth driver

- application manager (pgl) Probably minor bug fixes… https://t.co/sCK6ObtS51 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 12, 2021

As we mentioned last month, the mentioned changes to the Bluetooth module inside the platform might be related to support for Bluetooth audio in the near future – to date, the Switch doesn’t support audio over Bluetooth.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. The platform was released back in March of 2017. As covered last week, more than 84 million Switch units have been shipped since its launch 4 years ago.

Recent rumors suggest that Nintendo is planning to release a "Pro" Switch model later this year. This model is said to pack a larger OLED display with support for NVIDIA's DLSS 4K upscaling tech alongside improved memory and an upgraded CPU. Nintendo hasn't confirmed the existence of a new Switch model.