Nintendo Switch System Update 14.1.1 Introduces System Stability Improvements; Undocumented Changes Detailed
A new Nintendo Switch System Update has gone live today, bringing some unspecified system stability improvements and more.
Being a minor update, update 14.1.1 doesn't add much, with the update notes only mentioning general system stability improvements.
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
The new Nintendo Switch System Update, however, does bring some more undocumented changes, as detailed by well-known dataminer OatmealDome. According to the dataminer, the internal web browser has been updated and the bad word list has been updated
[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] Version 14.1.1 was released.
Official patch notes state “stability” as the sole change.
The internal web browser was updated (possibly security fixes?) and the bad word list was updated.
The previous Nintendo Switch System Software Update, update 14.1.0, was definitely more substantial than today's, introducing a Platinum Points Notification setting and more.
Ver. 14.1.0 (Released April 4, 2022)
- "Platinum Point Notification Settings" has been added under Notifications in System Settings.
- Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
- Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions. For more information, see How to Complete a My Nintendo Mission.
- Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.
