A new Nintendo Switch firmware update, Switch System Update 12.0.1, has just been rolled out, and here’s what it does.

Earlier this month, Nintendo released firmware update 12.0.0. While the official patch notes were almost nonexistent, dataminers discovered some interesting changes to the Switch dock, including possible support for the rumored new Switch 4K model.

Fast forward two weeks and Nintendo has now released another system update for the platform. Like most Switch updates, however, the release notes only mention improved system stability.

Interestingly, it appears that this new update again packs unofficial “under-the-hood” changes that Nintendo hasn’t mentioned. As spotted by Nintendo update bot @ylws8bot and picked up by well-known Nintendo dataminer @Oatmealdome, the new firmware update also includes changes to the Bluetooth system module, BSD sockets, and the swear words list.

📚 SOURCES 📚@ylws8bot, run by yellows8, for automatic difference reporthttps://t.co/13umMx78v5@NintendoAmerica patch noteshttps://t.co/OAcUFkXYzV - And yes, I know my description of a BSD socket was extremely simplified. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 20, 2021

Apparently, this month’s 12.0 update already added audio support to the platform’s Bluetooth driver. This might allow players to make use of Bluetooth audio in the near future, although this hasn’t been confirmed just yet. As most of you know, the Switch currently doesn’t support audio over Bluetooth and this greatly limits the use of wireless headsets on the platform.

For the sake of completeness we’ve included the official release notes for this firmware update down below (as supplied by Nintendo):

Nintendo Switch firmware update 12.0.1 official release notes Ver. 12.0.1 (Released April 19, 2021) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo released its hybrid platform back in March of 2017.