The rumored new Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ model will use an upgraded NVIDIA chip with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support for 4K gaming in docked mode.

At least, that’s what Bloomberg is now reporting based on sources familiar with the matter. In addition to supporting NVIDIA’s AI rendering technique to allow visuals to be upscaled to 4K resolution while playing in TV mode, the new Switch model is also said to pack an improved CPU and increased memory.

DLSS Support Is Accelerating After Unreal Engine 4 Integration, Says NVIDIA

“DLSS support will require new code to be added to games, so it’ll primarily be used to improve graphics on upcoming titles, said the people, including multiple game developers”, the Bloomberg report reads. This is in line with recent rumors that claimed that there will be a select amount of titles exclusive to the new Nintendo Switch model.

“There will be some select exclusives, especially from third-party partners”, ‘ResetEra insider NateDrake’ wrote earlier this month, thereby backing up another ResetEra user who said that there will be exclusives for the Switch Pro. He added, “may not be a big number of them, but I know of at least one.”

Earlier this month, Bloomberg already wrote that that the rumored new model will sport a 7-Inch 720p Samsung OLED display. “Nintendo decided to go with rigid OLED panels for the new model, the people said, a cheaper but less flexible alternative to the type commonly used for high-end smartphones”, Bloomberg wrote. “The latest model will also come with 4K ultra-high-definition graphics when paired with TVs, they said. That could intensify a longstanding complaint of developers, who have struggled with the difference in resolution between handheld and TV modes and now face a bigger gap between the two.”

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo is planning to release the Switch model by the end of this year. Its pricing is expected to be between $349 and $399.

Nintendo launched the current Switch model back in March of 2017. A handheld-only version, the Nintendo Switch Lite, was released globally in September of 2019.