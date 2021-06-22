NieR Series Sold Over 7 Million Units Worldwide, Square Enix Confirms

The NieR series has gone from being an extremely niche franchise to worldwide success in just a few years, as both entries in the series sold over 7 million units worldwide.

Today, Square Enix confirmed that NieR: Automata, the second entry in the series, sold a total of over 6 million units, while the recently released NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139, remaster of the first entry in the series, sold over 1 million units worldwide.

NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 1.03 PC Patch to Fix Frame Rate, Display Issues and More

#NieR:Automata and #NieRReplicant ver.1.22474487139... have shipped/digitally sold over 6 million and 1 million units respectively! Whether you've cried over androids fighting a war for survival or an older brother trying to save his sister, thank you for all your support 🎉 pic.twitter.com/yCBYySCq7N — NieR Series (@NieRGame) June 22, 2021

Speaking of NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139, a new patch has gone live for the Steam version of the game a few hours ago. The update addresses some performance issues that have been in the game since launch.

The soon to be released Steam patch version 1.0.3 will apply fixes that allow the game to run at a stable frame rate of 60fps. The technical specifications for this title do not guarantee correct operation at over 60Hz, and there is a bug in the code which leads to the game running at a higher than intended speed if 60Hz is exceeded.

We understand that there are a number of customers who have already adjusted their PC settings in order to run the game in a stable state.

Both NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 are available right now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.