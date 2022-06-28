NieR Automata Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch – Rumor
NieR Automata could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the future, and the announcement could be made later today.
Spanish journalist Nacho Requena, who correctly predicted today's Nintendo Direct focused on third-party games, hinted that a game that has been available on other platforms for four years and was released between 2017 and 2018 depending on the platform will be announced. In another tweet, he posted a GIF of NieR series creator Yoko Taro, suggesting the game that will be announced today is NieR Automata.
2017-2018, salió entre ese tiempo dependiendo de la versión 😉
— Nacho Requena (@nachoMoL) June 27, 2022
Venga, a disfrutar mañana del Direct. Empezamos a las 15:30 con @AlvaroMortem, como siempre. https://t.co/j1q3fWT3xa pic.twitter.com/ZAU5stBxbj
— Nacho Requena (@nachoMoL) June 27, 2022
While Nacho Requena has correctly revealed information on today's Nintendo Direct, we have to take what he has revealed regarding NieR Automata with a pinch of salt. Yoko Taro himself did say in the past that he would have liked to see the game on Switch, so maybe the time has indeed come to become as gods on the Nintendo console.
NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about one of the best action role-playing games released in the past few years by checking out Kai's review.
You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you might even contemplate whether androids are capable of feeling emotion at all or if they’re merely going by what they were programmed to do. NieR: Automata rewards long-time fans of Yoko Taro’s works with an experience that transcends any single genre. Although it might not be a perfect game, the sum of NieR: Automata’s unique storytelling meshed with Platinum Games’ style of action meld together into a title well deserving of being one of my personal Games of the Year, not for the story being told but rather HOW 2B’s story was told.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 19.69
USD 299.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.