NieR: Automata TV Anime is in the Works Announces Square Enix

NieR: Automata has officially turned five years old, but projects inspired by the Platinum Games/Square Enix collaboration don’t seem to be slowing down at all. Case in point, during the NieR: Automata 5th Anniversary live stream, it was announced that a new TV anime based on the game is in the works. No word yet on what studio will be producing the anime, but a brief teaser trailer was released, showcasing an art style very much in line with the original game. You can check that out, below.

Babylon’s Fall x NieR: Automata Collaboration Announced

Not much to go on, but I’m still intrigued. Here’s Square Enix’s official NieR: Automata announcement (translated via Google, so forgive any slightly awkward wording).

The popular action RPG game NieR: Automata was released by Square Enix on February 23, 2017 and has sold over 6 million units worldwide. We have announced the decision to make a TV animation in "NieR: Automata 5th Anniversary Live Broadcast" which was delivered today, just 5 years after its release. NieR: Automata is an action RPG produced by Square Enix and developed by PlatinumGames. The stage is a distant future in which human beings have relocated to the moon in front of the overwhelming force of "machine life forms" that aliens unleash. 2B belonging to the newly organized android unit Yorha will throw themselves into a fierce battle to recapture the earth. Along with the lifting of the ban on this information, we have released a new hand-drawn image and a trailer to announce the decision to animate [the game].

The anime isn’t the only new NieR: Automata content coming up – a crossover with Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall is also in the works (get more detail on that collaboration here).

NieR: Automata is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.