New NieR Automata Secret Area Has Been Discovered

Francesco De Meo
Jul 26, 2022
NieR Automata PlayStation Now

NieR Automata is a game filled with secrets, and it seems like we definitely did not see the last of them last year.

Yesterday, Reddit user sadfutago shared a new video showcasing a secret area of the Copied City location that no one has previously been able to reach. Some skeptical users pointed out that it could have been a mod, but it is not currently possible to add new areas to the games via mods.

Hello here is the video for the clip i recorded on my ps4 that i put on my usb of the door for the church hallway i uploaded for the discord server. I got a space error because i recorded too long i think. from nier

Lance McDonald, a well known-know dataminer who found what was being described by NieR Automata director Yoko Taro as the game's last secret, also commented on the discovery, highlighting how it has blown the community's mind.

As secrets are still being found over 5 years after the game's original release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it wouldn't be surprising if more were to be found in the future, as NieR Automata will be getting into the hands of Nintendo Switch players later this year. The End of YoRHA Edition, which will launch this October, will include all of the additional content that has been released for the original release, as well as some exclusive bonuses:

The distant future…

Invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat: weapons known as “machine lifeforms.” In the face of this insurmountable threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon. As 2B, a member of the newly organized android military force YoRHa, players will immerse themselves in a ferocious battle to take back the planet.

Experience a captivating story that goes beyond simple entertainment, inspiring a wide array of emotions as it unfolds through genre blending action in a beautifully desolate open world.

This product includes the content of the "3C3C1D119440927" DLC.
Three types of colosseums are included, and three types of costumes based on characters from the related title, NieR Replicant, can be obtained as rewards.

NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on October 6th.

