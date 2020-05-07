NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Looks Gorgeous In Brand New Screenshots

New NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 screenshots have been released online, showing how much the remaster will improve the original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 action role-playing game.

The new screenshots, which have been shared by the series' official Twitter profile, showcase three of the game's locations, including an iconic one that those who have completed the original will surely recognize. Needless to say, they all look great.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku Release Date Announced

There isn't a whole lot we currently know about NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139. Last week, Japanese magazine Famitsu revealed that gameplay will be updated so that it will feel good to fans of NieR Automata, that cutscenes will not see any major reworking and that new content will be completely new, with no reused locations and enemies.

The original NieR Replicant has only been released in Japan for PlayStation 3, with North America and Europe getting NieR Gestalt, which featured a main character that was thought to be better for western audiences. Despite some issues here and there, the original NieR is a great action role-playing game featuring a story that is extremely impactful, even more than NieR Automata's.

NieR Automata, on the other hand, has much better combat than its predecessor, thanks to Platinum Games' involvement.

You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you might even contemplate whether androids are capable of feeling emotion at all or if they’re merely going by what they were programmed to do. NieR: Automata rewards long-time fans of Yoko Taro’s works with an experience that transcends any single genre. Although it might not be a perfect game, the sum of NieR: Automata’s unique storytelling meshed with Platinum Games’ style of action meld together into a title well deserving of being one of my personal Games of the Year, not for the story being told but rather HOW 2B’s story was told.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has been confirmed for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but a release date has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.