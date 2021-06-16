NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 1.03 PC Patch to Fix Frame Rate, Display Issues and More
A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 patch will soon be released for the PC version of the game, introducing fixes for multiple issues and more.
As detailed in a new post on Steam, the 1.03 patch, which will go live on June 21st at 9 am PDT / 5 pm BST, will fix the game running at a faster speed with frame rates higher than 60 FPS.
The soon to be released Steam patch version 1.0.3 will apply fixes that allow the game to run at a stable frame rate of 60fps.
The technical specifications for this title do not guarantee correct operation at over 60Hz, and there is a bug in the code which leads to the game running at a higher than intended speed if 60Hz is exceeded.
We understand that there are a number of customers who have already adjusted their PC settings in order to run the game in a stable state.
The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 official Twitter profile also confirmed that the patch will introduce optimizations for GeForce Experience, fix some game freezing bugs, and more.
We’re launching a #NieRReplicant ver.1.22474487139… Steam patch on June 21st, 9am PDT / 5pm BST, to resolve the below issues:
Framerate/display issues
Optimization to Geforce Experience
Game freezing
Other minor bugs
— NieR Series (@NieRGame) June 16, 2021
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.
A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity...
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan.
Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!
The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."
Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.
The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter