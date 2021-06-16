NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 1.03 PC Patch to Fix Frame Rate, Display Issues and More

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 patch will soon be released for the PC version of the game, introducing fixes for multiple issues and more.

As detailed in a new post on Steam, the 1.03 patch, which will go live on June 21st at 9 am PDT / 5 pm BST, will fix the game running at a faster speed with frame rates higher than 60 FPS.

The soon to be released Steam patch version 1.0.3 will apply fixes that allow the game to run at a stable frame rate of 60fps.

The technical specifications for this title do not guarantee correct operation at over 60Hz, and there is a bug in the code which leads to the game running at a higher than intended speed if 60Hz is exceeded.
We understand that there are a number of customers who have already adjusted their PC settings in order to run the game in a stable state.

The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 official Twitter profile also confirmed that the patch will introduce optimizations for GeForce Experience, fix some game freezing bugs, and more.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.

A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity...

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan.

Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."

Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.

The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).

