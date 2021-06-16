NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 1.03 PC Patch to Fix Frame Rate, Display Issues and More

A new NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 patch will soon be released for the PC version of the game, introducing fixes for multiple issues and more.

As detailed in a new post on Steam, the 1.03 patch, which will go live on June 21st at 9 am PDT / 5 pm BST, will fix the game running at a faster speed with frame rates higher than 60 FPS.

The soon to be released Steam patch version 1.0.3 will apply fixes that allow the game to run at a stable frame rate of 60fps. The technical specifications for this title do not guarantee correct operation at over 60Hz, and there is a bug in the code which leads to the game running at a higher than intended speed if 60Hz is exceeded.

We understand that there are a number of customers who have already adjusted their PC settings in order to run the game in a stable state.

The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 official Twitter profile also confirmed that the patch will introduce optimizations for GeForce Experience, fix some game freezing bugs, and more.

We’re launching a #NieRReplicant ver.1.22474487139… Steam patch on June 21st, 9am PDT / 5pm BST, to resolve the below issues: Framerate/display issues

Optimization to Geforce Experience

Game freezing

Other minor bugs — NieR Series (@NieRGame) June 16, 2021

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.