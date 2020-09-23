Apple’s Next iPad Pro Will Ship With mini-LED Screen, Says Notable Analyst

Shortly after his report on Apple doubling down on mini-LED display suppliers to likely gain substantial leverage in terms of pricing, TF International Securities Ming-Chi Kuo has another report in which he states that Apple’s next iPad Pro will ship with the advanced display technology.

Kuo Mentions That Initial Batch of Displays Arriving by the End of 2020 Will Be for an iPad Pro, Followed by Macs in 2021

According to the latest report, Epistar is believed to be Apple’s initial partner for mini-LED panel chips. However, Sanan could be added very quickly, along with others in order to give Apple immense advantage when it comes to component pricing negotiation. Apple’s efforts to secure high-quality and reliable suppliers will likely enable the technology giant to use advanced displays in future products while also generating a higher profit margin per sale thanks to lowered mini-LED chip pricing.

Kuo also believes that the first product from the company to take advantage of mini-LED is a future iPad Pro, although its launch timeline is uncertain at this time. A previous report mentioned that it could arrive in late 2020 as trial production kicked off earlier, while a different rumor indicated that new iPad Pro models could arrive as early as September of this year. September is almost over, so we’ll see if Apple surprises us during the iPhone 12 launch event by presenting upgraded tablets in October.

The analyst has earlier stated that the iPad Pro with a mini-LED panel will feature a 12.9-inch screen but made no mention if Apple will use the same display technology on the smaller 11-inch model. Overall, Kuo believes at least six iPad and Mac products sporting the new screen tech are slated for a launch during 2021. Kuo also mentioned that the redesigned 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro arriving in Q2, 2021 will not only sport custom ARM chips by Apple but also mini-LED screens.

With that being said, there’s a lot to look forward to this year, and the next, so let us keep our fingers crossed and wait for this 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED to come forth. We’ll have all the details for you when it officially launches, so stay tuned.

