Next Battlefield to Have More Players Than Ever Before; Game Is Tracking Ahead of Internal Milestones

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson talked about the next Battlefield game during yesterday's investors call (following the Q3 2021 earnings report). Among other things, he confirmed that the game will have 'more players than ever before', which pretty much suggests the previous rumor about the next Battlefield installment supporting up to 128 players could be true.

Wilson also said that the developers are tracking well ahead of internal milestones, which should bode well for the level of polish of the finished product, something that was definitely subpar in Battlefield V.

The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. [...] I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job. They’re way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history. We will reveal the game in the spring and deliver a refined Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season.

DICE has been working on this next Battlefield title for quite a long time. They've had three full years of development this time around, whereas they only had two between Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

Meanwhile, their Star Wars Battlefront II game has surged back on PC lately thanks to the Epic Games store giveaway, with over 19 million users taking advantage of the promotion and joining the servers. There's no word on a new Star Wars Battlefront game yet, but EA did confirm they've got more Star Wars projects on the way.