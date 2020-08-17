Battlefield 6 Maps Have Been Designed With 128 Players In Mind; Increased Battle Royale Interest May Lead To a Free To Play Game – Rumor

Battlefield 6 has yet to be announced officially, but rumors about its features have been circulating online for some time now.

A few days ago, Tom Henderson, who has been leaking Call of Duty and Battlefield details correctly for some time, revealed that the maps to be included in the next entry in the series developed by DICE have been designed for 128 plus players. 32 versus 32 will continue being the standard playlist, however.

Battlefield news; Maps have been designed with 128+ players in mind. But 32 vs 32 will also be a standard playlist. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) August 13, 2020

Tom Handerson also talked a possible inclusion of a battle royale mode in Battlefield 6. While he does not know if it will indeed happen, it seems like EA and DICE have a renewed interest in the genre, and this may lead to the release of a free to play Battlefield battle royale game in the vein of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Battlefield news; There's also been increased interest in Battle Royale due to the success of Warzone. No confirmation of a BR in the next Battlefield yet, but could EA and DICE be planning a F2P Battlefield experience? — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) August 13, 2020

As already mentioned, Battlefield 6 has yet to be announced. Rumors from the past two months suggest that the game is in development alongside a Battlefield 3 Remaster. This remaster has apparently been in the pipeline for a very long time, and it will release alongside another entry in the series, likely to be Battlefield 6.

The latest entry in the series is Battlefield V, released back in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

World War 2 as You’ve Never Seen It Before – Take the fight to unexpected but crucial moments of the war, as Battlefield goes back to where it all began.

– Take the fight to unexpected but crucial moments of the war, as Battlefield goes back to where it all began. 64-Player Multiplayer in the Chaos of All-Out War – Lead your Company in all-out multiplayer with new experiences like the massive Grand Operations mode. Take on classic modes like Conquest or squad up with friends in the cooperative Combined Arms.

– Lead your Company in all-out multiplayer with new experiences like the massive Grand Operations mode. Take on classic modes like Conquest or squad up with friends in the cooperative Combined Arms. The Most Immersive Battlefield Yet – Maneuver through the battlefield using a new soldier move set, fortifications, and mobile tools of destruction.

– Maneuver through the battlefield using a new soldier move set, fortifications, and mobile tools of destruction. Play Untold War Stories – Witness human drama set against global combat in the single player War Stories. Ski down Norwegian mountains as you battle for control of nuclear weapon supply lines, join the frontline with the French colonial troops, or go behind enemy lines in North Africa with a band of misfits sent to create mayhem.

– Witness human drama set against global combat in the single player War Stories. Ski down Norwegian mountains as you battle for control of nuclear weapon supply lines, join the frontline with the French colonial troops, or go behind enemy lines in North Africa with a band of misfits sent to create mayhem. Tides of War – Embark on a journey where new content drops continuously transport you and your Company to a huge variety of key WW2 locations, where new battlefields and gear await.

– Embark on a journey where new content drops continuously transport you and your Company to a huge variety of key WW2 locations, where new battlefields and gear await. Firestorm – Battle Royale, reimagined for Battlefield. Dominate on the largest Battlefield map ever with epic weapons and combat vehicles as a deadly ring of fire closes in. Scavenge, fight, and survive to become the last squad standing.

Battlefield 6 has yet to be announced. We will let you know more about the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.