A brand-new Tales of Arise trailer has been released by Bandai Namco during today’s Summer Game Fest event, introducing the game’s final two characters.

The trailer focuses on the last two characters that will be joining Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, and Law. Joining the fray are Kisara, a Dahnan soldier, and Dohalim – a noble from the world of Rena.

Dohalim is a noble from Rena with very different feelings toward Dahnans compared to other Renans. He is a very well-mannered gentleman with a particular sensibility towards forms of art like music, poetry or antiquities. He fights using his rod with a mix of techniques and astral artes making him able to adapt to his opponents. Kisara is a Dahnan soldier who accompanies Dohalim. One of the most powerful soldiers in the Dahnan army, she is also highly regarded by Renan soldiers, even while using their equipment. She uses her hammer and shield to deal strong damages in close combat, but can also use her shield to protect her friends while unleashing high-powered and wide-ranging defensive techniques.

In in addition to introducing the game’s final two characters, the new trailer also shows off some of the moves in the game that players will be able to perform, including Artes, one of Tales of staples, that will allow players to initiate and create devastating combos, and the Boost Strikes, very powerful attacks performed by two characters with the intent of giving a final blow to the enemies.

Check out the new Tales of Arise Summer Game Fest trailer down below. We've also included a set of new screenshots showing off the new characters.

















Tales of Arise is slated for a release on September 10, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game was first announced by Bandai Namco at E3 2019.