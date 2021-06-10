Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a New F2P Undead Battle Royale, Coming in 2021

There are a lot of options out there these days for battle royale fans, but what about a game where you can be the last vampire standing? Yeah, we don’t have that yet, but we soon will as the new Tencent-owned developer Sharkmob just announce Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt at Summer Game Fest Live. Check out the first trailer for the game, below.

Definitely looking a bit different than your average battle royale! Here’s the official description for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt:

A third person free-to-play Battle Royale experience set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, developed in close collaboration with the World of Darkness brand team. For the first time ever, experience the concept of vampires at war as sects clash in the city of Prague, triggered by the arrival of strike-teams from the Second Inquisition. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and wit to eradicate your enemies and deal with the hunters – all while you struggle to maintain the Masquerade. Use your supernatural powers to battle other players and computer-controlled enemies to be the last vampire standing

Set in the beautiful Old Town of Prague, rendered with high fidelity graphics

Customizable characters - play as a personalized vampire of your own creation. Choose your Clan allegiance to define your playstyle then let your personality shine through as you create your most unique expressive looks for friends and rivals to remember.

No “pay-to-win” or similar mechanics - created with a player focused mentality

Supporting 12 languages - English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish (Latin American), Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is coming to PC sometime later this year. A closed alpha will be kicking off soon – you can sign up at the Bloodhunt website. What do you think? Have room in your life for a blood-sucking battle royale?