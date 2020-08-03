New State Of Play Confirmed For August 6th; No Major PlayStation 5 Announcement Will Be Made

The next State of Play will be aired later this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed today, but it will not feature any major PlayStation 5 announcement.

The new livestream, which will air on August 6th at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. UK / 10:00 p.m CET, will be 40-minute long and it will focus on third-party games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, as well as on updates for PlayStation 5 indie games shown during the June PlayStation 5 event.

Sony Still Has PlayStation 5 Third Party Deals To Announce – Rumor

It’s been a while… but State of Play returns this Thursday with a focus on third-party-published games coming to PS4 and PS VR. We’ll have a few PS5 game updates on third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase. The episode is weighing in at 40+ minutes(!). We’ve got a great lineup in store featuring plenty of new gameplay footage and other game updates.

As already mentioned, no major PlayStation 5 announcement will be made during the event.

And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem.

Sony's statement seems to put to rest rumors that suggested that more PlayStation 5 games, like the new entry in the God of War series and a new entry in the Silent Hill series, would be announced during the next State of Play. The Tokyo Game Show, however, is right around the corner, so there's still a chance for some major PlayStation 5 announcements to be made in the next few weeks.

The PlayStation 5 launches later this year worldwide. The next State of Play will air later this week, on August 6th.