New Major PS5 System Update Releases Tomorrow; Packs M.2 SSD Storage Expansion Support, 3D Audio For TV Speakers and More

The next major PS5 System Update, packing M.2 SSD Storage expansion support, releases tomorrow, Sony has announced.

The arrival of the next-gen console’s new system update was announced through the official PlayStation Blog just now alongside a new video detailing the new features. You’ll find this new video down below. The new system update was already made available for beta testing last month.

New PS5 System Software Update 21.01-03.21.00 Released

In addition to offering support for the highly-requested M.2 storage expansion, the new system update will offer 3D Audio TV speaker support, and UX enhancements, including control center customization and an enhanced Game Base, allowing interface personalization easier. We've included the key features of tomorrow's update down below:

PS5 System Update September Features PS5 UX Enhancements The PS5 September Update features new UX enhancements that make it easier than ever for players to view, personalize and manage their game content and console experience: Control Center customization. Players can now customize their Control Center more freely by rearranging or choosing which controls to hide or unhide at the bottom of the screen.

Enhanced Game Base. Players can now easily view and write messages to friends and Parties directly from Game Base in the Control Center. While viewing Game Base in full screen, players can also see how many of their friends are online, busy, or offline, as well as accept, decline or cancel multiple friend requests at once. Game Library and Home Screen updates. If you have PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game installed, they’ll now appear separately in the “Installed” tab of the Game Library and on the Home screen. Each game’s tile now also clearly indicates its platform.

Screen Reader controls. Players can now pause or resume Screen Reader (Press “PS + Triangle buttons”) and have it repeat anything it reads (Press “PS + R1 buttons”). New Gaming and Social Experience Customizations PlayStation Now resolution selector and connection test tool. PlayStation Now subscribers can choose between 720p or 1080p (depending on individual game) to accommodate their preferred video resolution for game streaming. A streaming connection test also helps them identify and troubleshoot any problems with their connection.

New Accolade Type: “Leader.” Following an online match, players can award others with a fourth accolade type, “Leader,” which is visible on players’ profiles.

Automatic capture of “personal best” videos. When players compete in challenges for a better time or a higher score and set a new personal best, a video clip of the action will automatically be recorded. Players can also share clips of their personal bests directly from the challenge card in the Control Center, or from their Media Gallery. Players have direct control over this functionality via their Captures and Broadcast settings.

New Trophy tracker. We’ve added a new Trophy Tracker that lets players quickly access up to five trophies per game through the Control Center. 3D Audio Support for Built-In TV Speakers The PS5 September Update adds support for players to experience 3D audio through their built-in TV speakers. Once enabled in the Sound menu, this feature transforms standard two-channel TV speaker audio into three-dimensional sound, heightening the sense of gameplay immersion.* Players can measure the acoustics of their room using the microphone on their DualSense wireless controller to apply the 3D audio setting that’s optimized for their room. 3D audio via compatible headsets on PS5 has been a popular feature among fans and developers. We’re thrilled to bring this feature to life for players directly through their built-in TV speakers, in addition to the headset support that’s been available since launch. In addition, players with a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset now have access to equalizer settings within Sound Controls, allowing them to customize the sound profile according to their preference. M.2 SSD Storage Expansion Starting tomorrow, PS5 players around the globe can expand their storage capacity with an M.2 SSD, a type of high-speed solid state drive that can be installed in the PS5 console or PS5 Digital Edition console. Once installed in the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console, M.2 SSD storage can be used to download, copy, and launch PS5 and PS4 games, as well as media apps. You can play PS5 and PS4 games directly from M.2 SSD storage and freely move games between storage options. PS Remote Play App and PS App Enhancements PS Remote Play App over mobile networks With the PS Remote Play app, players have enjoyed the ability to remotely stream and play PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, and browse their console’s menus on any compatible device connected to their broadband network.*** Now, players using the mobile app for iOS and Android have the option of using a mobile data connection when WiFi is not available.

Broadband internet with at least 5Mbps is required for PS Remote Play. For the best experience, we recommend a high-speed connection with upload and download speeds of at least 15 Mbps.

To help manage the amount of data used through a mobile connection, players can select their preferred video quality for mobile data streaming.

Please note the quality and connectivity of your Remote Play experience may vary depending on your mobile carrier network and network environment. View Share Screen broadcasts on PS App Starting next Thursday, Sept. 23, a PS App update will begin rolling out globally and give users the ability to view their friends’ Share Screen broadcasts together.

To start, join a party voice chat from your mobile device with a friend who’s playing on a PS5 console. Then ask your friend on PS5 to start their Share Screen broadcast. Please note, only players on PS5 can broadcast via Share Screen.

The Android version of the update is a phased release and may take one week until the update is available on your mobile device. PS4 Console Enhancements We’re also introducing some new features for PS4, including the ability for players to view their PS5 trophies on their PS4 profile and Trophy list. Players can also view other players’ PS5 trophies on PS4. On both PS4 and PS5 consoles, Party owners now also have the ability to disband a Party without having to remove players individually.

Be sure to check out the official PlayStation Blog for more details. We’ll update you as soon as the new PS5 firmware update becomes available tomorrow.