PlayStation 5 to Get Cloud Streaming Functionality and Discord Integration with Firmware Update 7.00

PlayStation 5 firmware will soon be updated to version 7.00, which includes some major new features, according to insider Tom Henderson.

The most surprising one is that PlayStation 5 players will be able to stream their PS5 games instead of downloading them to save space on the hard drive. According to the report, the feature (tested under the codename Project Cronus in 2022) will be exclusively available to subscribers of the recently introduced PlayStation Plus Premium tier.

PlayStation 5 will also finally get the full-fledged Discord integration that was hinted at a long time ago. As some of you may recall, Sony entered into a partnership with Discord in May 2021.

At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories. It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world.

Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation 5. To bring these experiences to life for our players, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round. From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways. Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services.

While PlayStation Network account integration launched in early 2022, the voice chat integration with Discord still isn't available, although recent leaks pointed to an imminent release.

Sony will launch a public beta for PlayStation 5 firmware 7.00 in the coming days, according to Tom Henderson's anonymous sources. However, this beta testing phase won't include the Discord integration yet.

The full launch of the new PlayStation 5 update is expected for March 8th.