Newly Added PS5 PlayStation Summer Sale Deals Offer Big Savings on FFVII Remake Intergrade, AC Valhalla, MLB The Show, MK11 and More
Sony has added plenty of new titles to its PlayStation Summer Sale, including discounts up to 60% on MK11, FFVII Remake Intergrade, and AC Valhalla for PS5.
The PlayStation Summer Sale kicked off late last month and Sony already announced that new titles would be added to the sale on August 4. Fast forward two weeks and we now know which games can be purchased with a big discount.
New deals include popular titles such as the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, FFVII Remake Intergrade, with a discount of 29%. Other interesting offers for PlayStation 5 owners include Mortal Kombat 11 (60% discount on the regular version and 50% on other editions), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with a 43% discount. Valhalla is available as the Ultimate Edition for both PS4 and PS5.
Baseball fans will be happy with a discount on the excellent MLB: The Show for PlayStation 5 – several versions of the game are now sold with a discount of up to 29%.
Down below you’ll find some more games included in the PlayStation Summer Sale. Be sure to check out the official PS Store for the regional discounts in your store.
- Returnal
- Demon’s Souls
- Hitman 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Nioh Collection
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 And PS5
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- FIFA 21
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 And PS5 — € 49,99
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition PS4 And PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion — Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Dirt 5 PS4 And PS5
- Dirt 5 — Year One Upgrade
The PlayStation Summer Sale runs through Wednesday, August 18 at 23.59 pm (local time).
